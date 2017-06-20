Joshua Resnick/ShutterstockTired of gnawing away at your chicken wings but never quite reaching all of that juicy meat? What about those grimy, sauce-covered fingers after digging in? All meat lovers have been there at least once or twice (if not every time!). Turns out, there’s a hassle-free way to eat your chicken wings… but you’re probably doing it wrong.

Never fear! We have a step-by-step tutorial on how to eat chicken wings the right way—and it will change your life.

According to the Business Insider video, you should start with the wide end of the wing and work inward. Tear off the cartilage on the wide end first, and then squeeze the other end and twist out the large bone. Next, pull out the small bone. Voila! You now have a delicious, de-boned wing to pop right into your mouth.

Carnivores across the Internet are freaking out over the news. Some immediately knew they would never eat wings the same way again.

I just feel like I have been living a lie. https://t.co/2EHoegQ6ba — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) June 16, 2017

Flats are inferior to drums, but if you must eat them, this is the correct way https://t.co/xt8aip8MpN — Matthew (@mattmoore3476) June 16, 2017

Others simply refused to believe.

NO. No. No. No. No. Turning a wing into a boneless wing doesn't make you a hero, it makes you a MONSTER. https://t.co/tXnN0gjXQG — Andy Jerome Carlson (@AndyCarlsonShow) June 16, 2017

No way, no how – this is NOT the right way. Just chew thaT meat off the bone! #fromBuffalo #knowshowtodoit — Peggy Naughton (@panaughton59) June 16, 2017

Or… just order boneless wings? — Dircy (@MrDircy) June 17, 2017

The “correct” way is pretty gross, we’ll give the non-believers that. But before reaching a verdict of your own, watch the video below for the full tutorial.

Is your mouth watering yet? Wing fans need to try the ridiculous wing recipes that are guaranteed to win over the next big party.