Natali Zakharova/Shutterstock

We’re calling it: The avocado craze is here to stay. And we can see why! This low-carb fruit is chock-full of healthy fats and nutrients like vitamin K, folate, vitamin C, and potassium. (Do you know the dirty origin of the word avocado?) Plus, there’s even more powerhouse benefits of avocados that you didn’t even know about, such as lowering cholesterol and fighting heart disease. It can even make your hair, skin, and nails look gorgeous—seriously!

That said, what’s not to love? Unfortunately, there’s just one problem with these amazing superfoods. You may be able to ripen them in under 10 minutes, but they start to turn brown almost instantly afterward. It’s a familiar struggle to almost all of you avocado lovers out there.

Thankfully, there’s an easy way to make them last much, much longer. (There’s a simple trick to keeping your strawberries fresh, too.) Start by cutting a red onion into large chunks before placing the pieces into an airtight plastic container with your avocado. Make sure the avocado’s pit is on top and that its skin touches the onion chunks. Then, seal your container up and put it in the fridge.

From here, you can just let nature’s magic work. The onion will emit sulfur gases that help stop the oxidation process in the avocado, which makes it turn brown, Shareably says. And according to Chowtown, this trick apparently works better than using lemon juice, tap water, or plastic wrap. Brunch problems, solved!

