Maria Popovskaya

It strikes you when you least expect it. You’ve been going particularly strong with your new Paleo South Beach Atkins Fast Cleanse, but as you wind down for the evening, you hear a noise. No, it’s not your historically noisy neighbors (get rid of them with this new gadget). No, it’s not your pet having a nightmare, and it isn’t the hit 1982 single “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls. It’s your stomach.

You’re hungry, and you’re ready for a midnight snack. But this might just be the worst idea, at least if you want to stay looking like a spring chicken (Mmmmm…chicken). According to a new study published in Cell Reports, eating at irregular times is doing damage to your skin.

The findings relate to how your skin handles radiation specifically. In the study, researchers fed the test group of mice at a time opposite to when they usually eat. The irregular eating schedule tampered with an enzyme known as xeroderma pigmentosum group A, which plays a key role in skin repair.

By the end of the study, the mice had experienced significantly more skin damage than the control group. The study was conducted on mice, but the results will warrant a deeper look into this correlation.

We already knew late night snacking led to weight gain, but this gives you another reason to nix the night time noshing. And if you’re close to giving into craving for junk food, try out these science-backed tips to stop the strongest cravings for good. Might as well do a little bit of good when you do a little bit of bad.

[Source: Men’s Health]