10 Amazing Mason Jar Uses You’ll Wish You Knew All Along

Mason jars are rustic and fun and have endless possibilities. Whether you want to use them for snacks, soups, drinks, or more, you'll have lots of options.

By Aly Walansky
View as Slideshow

Wine glasses

Wine glassesiStock/jeka1984
People may consider mason jars for cocktails, but they also make really fun wine glasses, especially if you want to take your wine with you (just make sure it's legal, first). They're super cute and very easy to make — check out the tutorial.

Soup

SoupiStock/awevans
Making soup in a mason jar is not only easy, but it's fun and will make everyone around you jealous they hadn't thought of it first. (Of course, some mason jar ideas do not involve food at all.)

Chopped salad

Chopped saladiStock/olgamiltsova
A mason jar chopped salad is easy and delicious, and super transportable. Use these mason jar salad recipes as a guide or choose your own favorite vegetables and have fun with it. It's a great way to stay healthy at work or on the go and not let yourself fall victim to expensive (and less healthy) takeout options.

Content continues below ad

Dream keepers

Dream keepersiStock/nastenkapeka
Mason jars are awesome dream keepers. "Write down your dreams on a piece of paper and put it inside of the jars. You can decorate your jars and put in a place where you will always see it. Unlike telling people your dreams who sometimes try to discourage you from pursuing your dreams; your mason jar won't ever do that. However, being able to see the jar every day is a reminder of what you have to do in order to see your dreams come through!" says author Elle Clarke.

DIY bacon bloody Mary gift set

DIY bacon bloody Mary gift setiStock/jrwasserman
A cocktail to go is always fun, especially as a gift idea. Put it together with bacon-infused vodka, celery sea salt, and bloody Mary mix, presented in mason jars with writable tops and twine, says lifestyle blogger Laura Krudener of Among the Colors. It's an easy DIY hostess gift.

Centerpiece

CenterpieceiStock/chantalrouthier
You can also turn them into snowy mason jar décor. "Put those mason jars to use with this quick hack: Paint the jars white and roll in Epsom salt and glitter to create the perfect centerpiece," says Amanda Mushro, a Washington D.C. blogger.

Content continues below ad

Baked goods

Baked goodsiStock/kemalbas
These are the perfect way to showcase your specialty while giving your friend a fun activity to do. "Start by putting your dry ingredients one by one in the mason jar (flour, sugar, salt, chocolate chips, sprinkles, etc.) Make a label with instructions for adding wet ingredients (eggs, extracts, butter) and a how to for the recipe. You have the perfect gift in a Mason Jar!" says Nicole Bandklayder of The Cookie Cups.

S'mores pie

S'mores pieiStock/chapin31
The single serving s'more pies consist of rich chocolate pudding with a graham cracker crust base and toasted marshmallows bursting out of the top. "They are baked and served in mason jars for easy clean up and fun single serving sizes for guests, perfect for holiday dinner parties!" says pastry chef Gemma Stafford.

Candleholder

CandleholderiStock/pureradiancephoto
"Tie a lavish bow of wide wired ribbon in bright colors around the neck of the jar, add a candle as large as the mason jar will hold in a color to match the ribbon," says Ann Saavedra of Dreamcatcher Events in the San Francisco Bay area. Placing a series of these mason jars on the mantle or down the center of a table—about three to six spaced four inches apart—will be festive and make a statement. "Additionally, I would cut a few branches from the yard and lay them in between the mason jars. For a final touch, throw a few sparkles or glitter on the branches and the candles will 'catch' the light," says Saavedra.

Content continues below ad

Yogurt parfait

Yogurt parfaitiStock/lilechka75
"I like to make my own yogurt parfaits in my mini mason jars. I'll layer granola, Greek yogurt, almond butter, and some fresh berries. I'm always running out the door in the mornings so I make it the night before and it's the perfect quick meal!" says country music artist Olivia Lane. Want more recipes for meals that will get you going in the morning? Check out these 8 healthy breakfast ideas.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes

Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane.

Dennis Miller

Funny Jokes

I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”

Kevin Nealon

Funny Jokes

“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram

@kristencarney

Funny Jokes

A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.

Comedian Greg Davies

Funny Jokes

Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.

@sixthformpoet

Funny Jokes

Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.

From clientsfromhell.net

Funny Jokes

My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.”

@NicCageMatch

Funny Jokes

“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol

@yoyoha (Josh Hara)

Funny Jokes

My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.

—Jerry Seinfeld

Funny Jokes

Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?

A: A mechanic.