Best News Ever: Science Says Mocha Lattes Are Good for Your Brain!
We've known all along that caffeine and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and now science has shown why.
nay_gasidid/ShutterstockThe next time you order a mocha latte from your local barista, you’re not just getting your hot coffee with a chocolate-y twist—you’re delivering some seriously good stuff to your brain. We know this because a smart team of people from Clarkson University and University of Georgia have done the tricky science part for us.
According to the research, published January in the journal BMC Nutrition, the combination of caffeine and chocolate in a mocha latte create a superpower duo all coca/coffee lovers need to be getting a piece of. (Basically, it’s the next best thing to a cake in a coffee mug.)
To determine the “acute effects of brewed cocoa consumption on attention, motivation to perform cognitive work, and feelings of anxiety, energy and fatigue” the team, led by Clarkson University’s Ali Boolani, spent almost a year on a double-blind study. Their test subjects drank brewed cocoa, caffeine without cocoa, a placebo with neither caffeine nor cocoa, and—if they were really lucky—cocoa with caffeine. Tests were then carried out to evaluate both cognitive tasks and mood.
“It was a really fun study,” said Boolani. (We bet!) “Cocoa increases cerebral blood flow, which increases cognition and attention. Caffeine alone can increase anxiety. This particular project found that cocoa lessens caffeine’s anxiety-producing effects—a good reason to drink mocha lattes!”
We’re all over this. In fact, bring on more evidence of health benefits of chocolate, please.
“The results of the tests are definitely promising and show that cocoa and caffeine are good choices for students and anyone else who needs to improve sustained attention,” sais Boolani.
The best news is that the research was sponsored by the Hershey Company, which means manufacturers could soon be figuring out how many ways they can bring this winning caffeine/cocoa partnership to market.
In the meantime, check out these next-level chocolates with superfoods, as if you needed another excuse.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.