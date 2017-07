There are so many reasons apple cider vinegar is touted as a magical substance; the simple concoction seems to be able to assist with just about any ailment. (Don't believe us? Here are 13+ health benefits of apple cider vinegar .) Lauded as one of the best health foods of the era, the acidic elixir has people worldwide embarking on a full-fledged apple cider vinegar diet. We don’t blame you, but before you go off doing go, make sure not to come at it misinformed.

these are optimal for those looking for a more natural, organic substance.

Many believe that apple cider vinegar is simply a vinegar made from apple cider, but it actually comes in two versions: filtered and unfiltered. If you are interested in less processed ingredients or want to use ACV to kickstart your own homemade vinegars, the unfiltered kind may be best for you. Luckily, there are ways to differentiate between cheaper store-brand options and high-end organic ones. The very clear, translucent ones will most likely have been filtered and processed, which means it has lost some elements that give it the valuable health benefits we love. The best kind will look intensely murky and brown

no matter how extensive the health benefits are. However, that doesn’t mean you should avoid it or start chugging the bottle raw; there are a wide array of ways to mask the taste and create delectable concoctions from it. Popular methods include creating a salad dressing or mixing it with honey (for those with an avid sweet tooth). You can even make a sauce or smoothie from the versatile stuff. (But this is why you should never drink ACV plain ).

We get that no one wants to drink undiluted vinegar

Many understandably claim ACV is an effective weapon for diabetics due to its ability to stabilize glucose levels and prevent dangerous blood sugar spikes. However, while it may be beneficial for people with an insulin resistance or at preventing pre-diabetes in the future , there is no scientific evidence that indicates it will replace insulin and other diabetes medication necessary to cure or manage it. If you’re interested in trying it out, make sure to consult a doctor before incorporating ACV as part of an official medication regimen.

There are no significant health benefits.

We can go on and on about

apple cider vinegar’s health benefits

, but hear us out. The amazing concoction has been proven to lower blood sugar, help tummy troubles, clear a stuffy nose, and even eliminate certain acne breakouts (

see what your acne location says about your health

). Moreover, the FDA has even approved medication with acetic acid

—

which ACV is full of

—

for its antibacterial and antifungal properties.