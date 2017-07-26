these are optimal for those looking for a more natural, organic substance.

Content continues below ad

There are no significant health benefits.

Pixfiction/Shutterstock We can go on and on about We can go on and on about

apple cider vinegar’s health benefits

, but hear us out. The amazing concoction has been proven to lower blood sugar, help tummy troubles, clear a stuffy nose, and even eliminate certain acne breakouts (

see what your acne location says about your health

). Moreover, the FDA has even approved medication with acetic acid

—

which ACV is full of

—

for its antibacterial and antifungal properties.