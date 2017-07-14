Yev Haidamaka / Rd.com

It’s a pickle that’s very common for the potassium-nosher; a fresh, perfectly ripened banana is in hand, but the pesky stem is not cooperating. (Check out these foods with more potassium than a banana.) You’ve twisted and turned the top of the fruit every which way you can, but by the end of the affair, the whole top fifth of the banana is an unsalvageable, soft mess. But a solution is in sight, right at the local zoo: monkeys avoid the fuss and attack the tropical treat from the bottom up.

It’s all a matter of perspective, really. Traditionally, bananas are displayed in grocery stores with the stem at the top, so during consumption, that orientation seems right. But this point of view proves to be problematic even outside of the occasionally squished banana tip. The banana stem is a perfectly designed handle which is simply cast aside when peeling a banana the orthodox way—a mother nature-designed eating hack turned into excess compost.

The process is simple; take the banana, hold it by the stem, and squeeze the banana at the top. The peel will then be forced in two, easily allowing the soon-to-be crop consumer an easily manageable path to the fruit itself. There you have it, a perfectly peeled banana.

Once you have that banana peeled correctly, you can use the peels for a variety of things, from removing warts (really!) to whitening teeth to good ‘ol compost. And if your bananas have gotten just a tad too ripe for your liking, check out these eight healthy recipes for overripe bananas that aren’t banana bread.