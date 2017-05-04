One type of pie in a Charlotte, North Carolina, pizzeria has been pegged “The Inducer.” But that scary-sounding name is actually good news for pregnant women.

According to local legend, the buffalo wing pizza from Hawthorne’s New York Pizza & Bar has the mysterious power to induce labor.

It all started in 2010, when local Ali Aldrich visited the restaurant, according to Charlotte Five. She was pregnant and due in just a few weeks, so she ordered buffalo wing pizza—which has chicken and mozzarella on medium-hot buffalo sauce—because she’d heard spicy foods could induce labor. She went to the hospital in labor later that night and gave birth to her baby girl the next morning.

Later, when Aldrich’s friend Kristin Kogan was nearing her due date, Aldrich suggested a visit to the lucky pizza shop. If the buffalo wing pizza could speed up her pregnancy, maybe it would do the same for her friend. After just one buffalo wing pizza slice, Kogan’s water broke.

By 2017, the pizza was already earning a name for itself as rumors of more post-pizza labors spread. Close to her due date, Henley Schmiedel was told by friends to give the legendary pizza a try. Four hours after the friends’ spontaneous pizza party, Schmiedel was on her way to the hospital.

Owner Michael Adams says those three women aren’t the only ones with success stories from “The Inducer.” “When the first person posted that our Buffalo Wing Pizza induced their labor, several new moms followed up to say the same thing,” he told Charlotte Five.

Just don’t expect buffalo-induced miracles during your next pregnancy. Studies haven’t shown spicy foods (or pizza or any other food) to do anything to kick-start labor.

But if you’re just looking for an excuse to eat buffalo chicken pizza (because really, who isn’t?), we’re all for it. In fact, we’ll treat ourselves to a slice tonight too.

