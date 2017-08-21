If you’re a fan of gummy worms and British royalty, get this: Haribo’s latest candy mix features Prince Harry jelly faces!

The royal family member, 32 and fifth in line for the throne, visited the Haribo factory in Castleford, Yorkshire, on July 7 (just one stop as part of his tour of the area). In England, where candy is referred to as “sweets,” Haribo is one of the leading brands—so popular that the prince himself ate Haribo candies himself as a child. (“Candy” is just one of several foods that has a different name across the pond.)

Everett Collection/Shutterstock

Upon arrival, the prince was outfitted in a white smock and hairnet-style fedora (not your typical candy factory protocol!) to get a closer look behind the scenes at one of his favorite childhood treats. After receiving a tour of the production and packing areas, Prince Harry was baffled to see gummy renditions of himself, complete with his famous curly red hair, rolling down the conveyor belt. The company then surprised him with four bags labeled “Harry’s Mix”—a personalized tribute for him to share with the rest of the castle. You’ll never guess the one food that the royal family is not allowed to eat in public.

Unfortunately, you can’t get your hands on these adorable little gummies. Haribo made the mix especially for the prince’s visit and is not releasing it to the public. Boo! But you can get old-fashioned gummy candy, as well as your other vintage candy favorites—here’s how.

As if all the planning and effort that went in to creating a new candy weren’t enough, the Castleford Haribo plant also promised to make a donation to a charity of Harry’s choice. His two-day tour of the region also included visits to a charity that provides services for children with serious illnesses, and an event focused on mental health issues among young people.

Prince Harry has been candid about his own struggles and co-founded Heads Together with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Duchess Catherine, to de-stigmatize mental illness, raise awareness and bring mental health into the public conversation. Very cool. Learn more about what each member of the royal family does for work.