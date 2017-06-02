Courtesy Wolffer Estate VineyardRosé is taking over, and it isn’t just a trend—it’s a full-fledged movement with wine-themed events popping up left and right. Pinknic on Governor’s Island in New York, for instance, is a full-day music festival but mostly just a great excuse to drink the pink, with sparkling and flat rosés, plus icy “frosé” drinks. Later in the summer, La Nuit en Rosé Hamptons is throwing a bash featuring more than 50 rosés. And, when it comes to the Hamptons, no other wine, beer, or beverage comes close to the rosé reign. The pink drink is so popular that there have been shortages of it in recent years. In 2014, Wolffer Estate Vineyard in the Hamptons, New York, sold out of its then-newly released Summer in a Bottle Rosé in less than four weeks, according to the company.

We can only imagine the chaos that ensued when thirsty socialites couldn’t get their pink fix. After all, a glass of wine a day is good for your health. Not to leave its people hanging, Wolffer Estate hatched a genius plan: a rosé drive-thru.

The cart doesn’t even require you to get out of your car to get your hands on some pink wine. Just roll your car up to The Wine Stand at the vineyard on a summer weekend, and the drive-thru’s employees will load a case of the good stuff right into your car.

Courtesy Wolffer Estate VineyardAt the drive-thru, you can only get the wine by the case—not by the bottle—but nobody’s ever called more rosé a bad thing, especially when you know how to chill wine fast once you get home. Twelve bottles of Estate Rosé will set you back $195, and the Summer in a Bottle version costs $260. But the chance to sip refreshing rosé on your porch all summer long? Priceless.

It’s not surprising that Wollfer Estate would be behind the pink drive-thru. After all, Vanity Fair credits the vineyard’s first 1992 pink with launching the rosé craze in the Hamptons—and then on to the rest of the country. Its first batch of what’s now lovingly dubbed “Hamptons Gatorade” was just 82 cases. In 2016, it made 40,000 cases—almost double from the year before, according to Eater.

Courtesy Wolffer Estate VineyardIf you’re in the area, you can stop by the drive-thru Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. For the 4th of July and Labor Day weekend, the stand will be open Sundays, too. And if rosé isn’t your thing (we don’t judge), try one of these refreshing summer cocktails instead.