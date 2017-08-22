Fortyforks

In a pinch, they seem interchangeable. If a recipe calls for stock, you can usually use broth. If a recipe calls for broth, you can usually use stock. If you’re missing both, you can grab some bouillon and hot water, and you have a serviceable substitute.

But what, exactly, is the difference between broth and stock? Before you enter into a super trendy cuisine discussion about the latest bone broth fad, you should educate yourself on what differentiates one from the other.

It ultimately comes down to ingredients; chicken broth would be made with the actual meat of the bird, while chicken stock would be made from the bones and the trim of the animal. (So, according to Fine Cooking, there is no difference between vegetable stock and vegetable broth, because vegetables don’t have bones.)

So, just for the record, bone broth is not a broth at all. Bone broth is stock, which is thoroughly confusing. Sure, the alliteration sounds nice and all, but what would happen if Angelfood cake was suddenly called Angelfood Alfalfa? Madness is what would happen.

Taste-wise, broth tends to be a bit more rich, while stock will have a fuller, more pillowy mouthfeel. Stock also takes longer to make than broth, since it takes quite a while to release all the gelatin and collagen present in the bones used while releasing all the flavor out of meat is a bit quicker of a process.