Avocados, also known as alligator pears, have a filthy word origin, and plenty of health benefits. They are rich in protein, vitamin E, potassium, and plenty of other key nutrients. But the perks don’t stop there; according to a new study, avocados can play a key role in slowing down how quickly your brain ages.

The study, published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, recruited 60 people between the ages of 25 and 45. The researchers measured the levels of lutein, a nutrient found in avocados, in the participants then subjected them to attention-intensive exercises. Older participants with higher levels of lutein were found to have neural responses that were equal to their younger counterparts.

Larisa Blinova/shutterstock

Lutein is commonly found in leafy vegetables like kale and spinach but is also found in eggs and avocados. When making judgments about the study, keep in mind the sample size, and one of the backers of the study, the Haas Avocado Board.

The study researchers will be moving forward with further tests which specifically increase lutein consumption in participants so that more concrete conclusions can be made.

But will avocado make your pet’s brain age more slowly? Well, if you have a dog or cat, it’s safe to try it out yourself!

Source: Men’s Health