Content continues below ad

I need help! = Cold-brewed iced-tea

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

The kids and their friends have just stampeded through the door after practice, the cat and dog are in the middle of a war under your feet, and suddenly, everyone wants iced tea. The pizzas will arrive in about five minutes! What's a poor dad to do? This is when cold-brewed iced tea can come to the rescue. Just throw a few bags (peach flavored is nice) into a large pitcher of cold water and let stand or five minutes and then pour over ice. Voila, you have perfect iced tea for the masses for a total cost of around one dollar. You're on your own when it comes to the ongoing cat and dog war...