finallast/Shutterstock

There have been some amazing (and funny!) accidental inventions in the past, but this one takes the cake—or should we say, the ice cream cake?

Scientists at Japan’s Biotherapy Development Research Center in Kanazawa just revealed a first: ice cream that never melts. Officially titled Kanazawa Ice after their place of origin, these melt-resistant pops are now available for sale in the cities of Kanazawa, Osaka, and Tokyo, according to the Japanese news site Asahi Shimbun.

The company’s president, Takeshi Toyoda, says that the popsicles “will remain almost the same even if exposed to the hot air from a dryer,” according to the report.

Does it seem too good to be true? We have the scoop (haha) on how it works. Apparently, the ice cream contains a strawberry extract that prevents the oil and water in the cream from separating. That simple addition helps the pops retain their shape even at balmy temperatures. (Just make sure you’re serving normal ice cream at this ideal temperature.)

“Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate so that a popsicle containing it will be able to retain the original shape of the cream for a longer time than usual and be hard to melt,” said Tomihisa Ota, who invented the popsicle.

Funny enough, the ice cream was actually created by accident. The scientists had intended to make a strawberry dessert by testing different polyphenol extracts. (Although you can find strawberry ice cream practically anywhere, here’s why you’ll never be able to buy grape ice cream.) It was only when the company recruited a pastry chef that they realized the extract caused the cream to stay frozen.

The ice cream costs about 500 yen per pop, which is roughly equal to $4.50. Sadly, they’re only available in Japan at the moment. But now that you are probably craving ice cream, make sure to stop by one of the best ice cream shops in all 50 states.

[Source: ABC 7 Chicago]