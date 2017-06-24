14 Festive Fourth of July Appetizers

Kick off your Fourth of July party with these summery light appetizer bites, dips, and finger foods.

By
View as Slideshow

Star-shaped "pigs in a blanket" appetizers

dunkincookingthesemi-homemadeway.blogspot.com

This festive twist on the classic pigs in a blanket is a cute way to celebrate America's stars and stripes for the Fourth of July. Use a cookie cutter to make puff pastry stars, place them on top of a sausage slice, and serve with a sweet and spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Jalapeño popper pull-apart bread appetizer

plainchicken.com

Get all the spicy, cheesy goodness of jalapeño poppers (the ultimate party app!) with this no-fuss pull-apart bread that's ready in about 20 minutes.

"Skinny" summer crab dip appetizer

coconutandlime.com

Cracking crabs by the ocean sounds nice, doesn't it? Whisk yourself there with this dip, packed with crab meat and made "skinny" with reduced fat cream cheese and Greek yogurt.

Content continues below ad

Red, white, and blue potato salad appetizer

coconutandlime.com

Potato salad loves picnics like nothing else. Give yours a patriotic touch for the Fourth of July by using red, white, and blue potatoes, and pass on mayonnaise by using olive oil, lemon juice and fresh herbs.

Kicked-up crackers appetizer

sweetteethgoodies.wordpress.com

These firecracker crackers go well with creamy, smooth dips. This recipe turns saltines from bland to grand with ranch and red pepper flakes; baking gives them an extra crunch.

Fruit skewers and yogurt dip appetizer

thebrewerandthebaker.com

Celebrate red, white, and blue with skewers of blueberries, strawberries, and star-shaped watermelon slices if you're feeling the Fourth of July. Greek yogurt sweetened with honey, cinnamon, and orange liquor makes these feel grown-up.

Content continues below ad

Tomato and mozzarella salad skewers appetizer

theenchantedcook.blogspot.com/

Tomatoes taste fresher, juicier, and sweeter in summer, which is why a simple tomato salad can come together from just tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil. Make yours finger food by skewering, then drizzling with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a tasty treat.

Grilled vegetable skewers with pesto vinaigrette appetizer

ezrapoundcake.com

Fresh vegetables from the garden or market make this appetizer even better. Simple: coat skewers in a quick pesto vinaigrette, and throw on the grill.

Grilled shrimp and sausage skewers with paprika glaze appetizer

bonappetit.com

Meat and seafood lovers swear by Bon Appetit's smoky, make-ahead skewers of shrimp and andouille sausage.

Content continues below ad

Grilled pineapple guacamole appetizer

thebrewerandthebaker.com

Pineapple rings caramelized on the grill add a smoky depth and sweetness to this party favorite.

Strawberry, roasted corn, and avocado salsa appetizer

marlameridith.com

Juicy strawberries and seasonal corn on the cob pair with creamy avocado for this sweetened, savory, summery salsa.

Cucumber salsa appetizer

pkstaples.blogspot.com

Vary your Fourth of July party with a salsa made from homegrown cucumber and tomato.

Content continues below ad

BBQ pork "cupcakes" appetizers

doughmesstic.com

Pulled pork slathered in a spicy apple barbecue sauce, rolled up in pizza dough, and baked in a muffin tin makes hearty "cupcakes" appetizers.

Creamy pea hummus appetizers

simplyrecipes.com

This take on a classic hummus swaps chickpeas for sweet peas; puree with onions, spices, sour cream, and fresh mint.


Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.