Or don't cook them at all

istock/vm2002

Instead of cooking your oats, let them sit in the fridge overnight so that they are ready to go in the morning. It's creamier, denser, and you can add anything you'd like to them. Erica Dunn, a certified holistic health coach, has her own method: "The easiest way to whip up overnight oats is in giant Tupperware with a lid. To create a base, mix together ingredients such as gluten-free oats, vanilla, cinnamon, and whatever else you would like to add with a milk of your choice. (I like coconut hemp milk.) Snap on the lid and refrigerate overnight. They will be ready to go in the morning when you wake up!" she says.