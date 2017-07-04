Kristi DarbyWhen Kristi’s son was moving up from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts, she decided that the special occasion called for a special treat. She wanted to create something memorable, something that her son’s whole troop could enjoy.

And did she deliver! The name of her son’s troop was the Cobra Den, so she decided to bake and decorate a cake that looked like a cobra. And she did—but she went way above and beyond. She got up at 5:00 in the morning, baked five separate Bundt cakes, and arranged them to create a six-foot-long slithering snake cake.

Kristi DarbyCutting the Bundt cakes in half, she put the halves end to end to make them look like a curving snake body. She used multiple batches of Rice Krispie Treat mix (which she also made) to sculpt the hooded head and pointy tail. Here are 12 baking mistakes you didn’t know you were making.

With the cake put together, it was time for the frosting, which she also made herself. But she didn’t spread the frosting on the cake—she covered the whole thing with tiny piped stars of buttercream icing. She got three friends to help her with this part, joking that she’d “still be piping stars today” if it weren’t for them! In addition to covering the edible snake with light and dark blue frosting stars, she piped green stars around it too, giving the illusion that the snake was slithering through the grass. The finished product (almost) looks too amazing to eat! Here are some other seriously cool cakes for kids, and their recipes.

Kristi DarbyOn her blog, Kristi posted a much more detailed step-by-step, as well as the recipes she used for the Rice Krispie mix and icing. Kudos to you if you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and give this massive but totally rewarding project a try. Looking for a fun dessert design that’s a little less time-consuming? Your kid will love these fidget spinner cupcakes.

Source: littlethings.com