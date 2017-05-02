Content continues below ad

Double-baked goat's cheese soufflé with pickled beets & toasted pistachios

Courtesy Sean Forsha

Chef Sean Forsha works preparing nutritious and delicious meals for the children at Little Owl Preschool in Long Beach, California and also hosts exclusive culinary pop-ups at The Greenbrier. His perfect date night recipe is a double-baked goat's cheese soufflé with pickled beets and toasted pistachios. "I think it works as a date night dinner option because it's rich and tasty without being too heavy, and it comes out looking so sexy and complex while all the preparation is done far in advance. And this is a beautiful and different way to serve the classic pairing of bright, bougie goat cheese and humble, earthy beets," says Forsha.

To make:

Soufflé

5½ oz soft goat cheese

1 cup firm goat cheese (such as Cypress Grove Midnight Moon-grated)

4 large eggs (separated)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup flour

1 1/3 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

¼ cup pistachios, toasted

For the pickled beets:

3 medium red beets

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cup apple cider vinegar

1½ cup sugar

2 bay leaves

Arugula

Shaved firm goat cheese to garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees . Butter six 3/4-cup ramekins. Crumble cheeses and set aside. In a saucepan melt butter over moderately low heat and whisk in flour. Cook roux, whisking, three minutes and whisk in milk. Bring mixture to a boil, whisking constantly, and simmer, whisking occasionally, 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat and add yolks, mustard, 1 teaspoon thyme, two-thirds cheese, and salt and pepper to taste, whisking until cheese is melted. Transfer yolk mixture to a large bowl. In another large bowl with an electric mixer beat whites with a pinch salt until they just hold stiff peaks. Stir one-fourth whites into yolk mixture to lighten and fold in remaining whites and remaining cheese gently but thoroughly. Divide soufflé mixture among ramekins and arrange in a large baking pan just large enough to hold them. Add enough hot water to baking pan to reach halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake soufflés in middle of oven until slightly puffed and golden brown, about 20 minutes, and transfer to a rack. Let soufflés stand, uncovered, 30 minutes (soufflés will fall slightly).

Lightly butter a baking sheet. Run a thin knife around edges of soufflés. Invert each soufflé onto palm of your hand and carefully put, right side up, onto baking sheet. Soufflés may be made up to this point 2 days ahead and chilled, covered. Increase oven temperature to 425°F. Bake soufflés in middle of oven until slightly puffed and heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve with pickled beets, shaved goat cheese, toasted pistachios, and arugula.

For the pickled beets:

Trim the beets leaving behind a bit of the tops and a bit of the tail and place in a large pot. Cover with 3-inches cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Season with salt and reduce heat to a gentle simmer. Cook until beets are easily pierced with a sharp knife, about 45 minutes. While the beets are cooking, combine the vinegar, sugar, and bay leaves in a stainless steel pot and bring to a simmer to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and cool completely. Lastly, remove the beets from the pot as they finish and while still warm rub off their skins with a tea towel. Cut equal portions out of each beet and place in the vinegar-sugar mixture. Cool beets completely in marinade and store in marinade.