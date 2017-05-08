Content continues below ad

Don’t forget the drinks

Tobin C/shutterstock

Brunch just isn’t brunch without a little booze. Elevate a classic mimosa by adding sprigs of fresh herbs like basil, mint, or rosemary. “An herbal note in a sparkling drink adds a nice freshness,” says Arpaia. Make things even more special (and fun) by swapping juice for sorbet to create Arpaia’s signature Prosecco float. Add a small scoop of lemon or peach sorbet to a flute of bubbly and garnish with a few herbs. “It’s delicious!” she says. If a Bloody Mary is more mom’s speed, let her make her own concoction. Put out a pitcher of Bloody Marys, then let guests top their glass with a stalk of celery, a pickle wedge, or crispy bacon strips.