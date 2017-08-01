35 Absolutely Essential Recipes You Should Know Before You Turn 35
Everyday healthy meals, quick and easy snacks, decadent treats—learn to make these essential recipes and you'll be equipped for any occasion.
In Your TeensTaste of HomeBy your teens, you should master a few snacks, basic meals, and classic sweets. This basic buttermilk pancake recipe is easy to whip up for Sunday brunch (or a sweet supper). Plus, check out these breakfast-for-dinner recipes. Get the Recipe for Buttermilk Pancakes
Spinach-Mushroom Scrambled EggsTaste of Home"My husband and I had breakfast at a hotel and enjoyed an amazing mushroom and egg dish. As soon as I got home, I made my own rendition." —Rachelle McCalla, Batesville, Arkansas You can also use eggs to make these recipes that aren't for breakfast. Get this Spinach-Mushroom Scrambled Egg Recipe
The Ultimate Grilled CheeseTaste of Home"These gooey grilled cheese sandwiches taste great for lunch with sliced apples. And they're really fast to whip up, too." —Kathy Norris, Streator, Illinois If you're looking for something a little fancier, check out these grilled cheese recipes. Get the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Recipe
Fudge Nut BrowniesTaste of Home"There's no brownie recipe or mix I've ever tried that's better than this! And it's so easy—you can mix it in one bowl in just a few minutes. My husband's grandmother passed the recipe on; now our son makes these brownies for after-school snacks." —Becky Albright, Norwalk, Ohio Check out these healthier after-school options too. Get the Fudge Nut Brownie Recipe
Strawberry Lemonade SmoothieTaste of Home"We love the perfect blend of sweet and citrus in this refreshing smoothie. It's so easy to throw together, I often find myself making one for breakfast or a midday snack." — Jamie King, Duluth, Minnesota Feeling adventurous? Try out this raspberry-beet smoothie. Get the Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie Recipe
Blueberry MuffinsTaste of Home"For a wonderful addition to your brunch menu, try these delicious muffins. The applesauce adds another layer of flavor which will have your guests trying to figure out what that taste is." —Katrina Shaner, Stronghurst, Illinois Get this Blueberry Muffins Recipe
Hard-Boiled EggsTaste of HomeOur home economists share this recipe for hard-cooked eggs that can be eaten plain or used in various recipes. Get this Hard-Boiled Eggs Recipe
Big & Buttery Chocolate Chip CookiesTaste of Home"My version of the classic cookie is based on a recipe from a bakery in California called Hungry Bear. It's big, thick and chewy—perfect for dunking." —Irene Yeh, Mequon, Wisconsin Get this Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Early 20sTaste of HomeTime to master the basics, like sauces and grains, plus easy everyday healthy recipes, like this garlic lovers' chicken. Get the Recipe for Garlic Lover's Chicken
Roasted Tomato Soup with Fresh BasilTaste of Home"Roasting really brings out the flavor of the tomatoes in this wonderful soup. It has a slightly chunky texture that indicates it's fresh and homemade." —Marie Forte, Raritan, New Jersey When you're not using it for soup, basil can help keep mosquitoes away! Get this Roasted Tomato Soup Recipe
Seasoned Brown RiceTaste of HomeRice can be one of the most versatile players in your mealtime lineup. It's also one of the simplest to make. "For maximum flavor, use your fingertips to crumble the dried basil directly into the cooked rice."—Betsy Larimer, Somerset, Pennsylvania Get this Seasoned Brown Rice Recipe
Get-Up-and-Go GranolaTaste of Home"My family loves to have this soul-warming granola before hiking, biking or even when camping. It smells delicious while baking up and you can easily make in large batches for special occasions or to send in gift packages to family and friends." —Sabrina Olson, Otsego, Minnesota Get this Granola Recipe
Classic HummusTaste of Home"We love hummus, and this version is really amazing. If you have a pressure cooker, this is an easy, tasty reason to pull it out! We pair hummus with fresh veggies for a meal or snack." —Monica and David Eichler, Lawrence, Kansas Get this Classic Hummus Recipe
Herb-Happy Garlic BreadTaste of Home"You'll love the fresh garlic and herbs in this recipe. The mild cheesy duo that’s sprinkled on top makes it extra rich and wonderful." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Here's a quick and easy way to peel garlic. Get this Herb-Happy Garlic Bread Recipe
Stamp-of-Approval Spaghetti SauceTaste of Home"My father is very opinionated, especially about food. This recipe received his almost unreachable stamp of approval. I have yet to hear a disagreement from anyone who has tried it!" —Melissa Taylor, Higley, Arizona Get this Spaghetti Sauce Recipe
Yellow CupcakesTaste of Home"Nothing is better than homemade cupcakes. They are so delicious and fluffy. Choose whatever frosting you want to top these treats." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Get this Yellow Cupcakes Recipe
Raisin Nut OatmealTaste of Home"There’s no better feeling than waking up to a hot ready-to-eat breakfast. The oats, fruit and spices in this homey meal cook together while you sleep!" —Valerie Sauber, Adelanto, California Get Raisin Nut Oatmeal Recipe
Best-Ever Banana BreadTaste of Home"Whenever I pass a display of bananas in the grocery store, I can almost smell the wonderful aroma of this bread. It really is good!" —Gert Kaiser, Kenosha, Wisconsin Get this Banana Bread Recipe
Tangy Balsamic VinaigretteTaste of HomeWhen made well, vinaigrette is a perfectly balanced dressing that spruces up any salad or vegetable it touches, and it's so simple to make. "I like to use balsamic vinegar, which gives it a tart, refreshing flavor." -Alcy Thorne, Los Molinos, California Get this Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe
Sweet & Tangy Salmon with Green BeansTaste of Home"I'm always up for new ways to cook salmon. In this dish, a sweet sauce gives the fish and green beans some down-home barbecue tang. Even our kids love it." —Aliesha Caldwell, Robersonville, North Carolina Before you start this one, make sure you haven't been cooking fish wrong! Get this Sweet & Tangy Salmon Recipe
Mom's Chicken Noodle SoupTaste of Home"My mother was a pastor's wife, and she did a lot of cooking for potlucks. This recipe's one she created herself. I serve it frequently to my husband and to our four children. Every one of them is a hearty eater!" —Marlene Doolittle, Story City, Iowa Get this Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe
Homemade GuacamoleTaste of Home"Nothing is better than fresh guacamole when you're eating something hot. It's easy to whip together in a matter of minutes and quickly tames anything that's too spicy." —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas Get this Guacamole Recipe
Quick Bacon Potato SaladTaste of Home"My family was tired of the same old potato salad at family functions, so I created this with the ingredients I had on hand. Now I'm always asked to bring it to potluck gatherings." —Tami Gallagher, Eagan, Minnesota Get this Bacon Potato Salad Recipe
Classic Beef StewTaste of Home"Here's a good old-fashioned stew with rich beef gravy that lets the flavor of the potatoes and carrots come through. This is the perfect hearty dish for a blustery winter day. I make it often this time of year." —Alberta McKay, Bartlesville, Oklahoma Here's what you should eat in the winter for healthier skin. Get this Classic Beef Stew Recipe
Late 20s & Early 30sTaste of HomeTime for more advanced recipes that rely on technique to get restaurant-worthy results. Think homemade bread and pizza dough, great steak, and more. Get the Recipe for Crusty Homemade Bread
Traditional LasagnaTaste of Home"My family first tasted this rich, classic lasagna at a friend's home on Christmas Eve. We were so impressed that it became our own holiday tradition as well. I also prepare it other times of the year. It's requested often by my sister's Italian in-laws—I consider that the highest compliment!" —Lorri Foockle, Granville, Illinois Get this Lasagna Recipe
Balsamic Roast ChickenTaste of Home"When the aroma from this dish fills your house, your family will think you spent all day cooking. But this elegant, Sunday-special roast chicken, flavored with rosemary, wine and balsamic vinegar, is surprisingly simple to make." —Tracy Tylkowski, Omaha, Nebraska Get this Roast Chicken Recipe
Heirloom Tomato SaladTaste of Home"This is a simple yet elegant dish that always pleases my guests. Not only is it tasty, but it is healthy, too. The more varied the colors of the tomatoes you choose, the prettier the salad will be." —Jess Apfe of Berkeley, California Get this Heirloom Tomato Salad Recipe
Blueberry French ToastTaste of Home"This is the best breakfast dish I've ever tasted. Luscious blueberries are tucked into the French toast and in the sauce that goes over the top. With the cream cheese and berry combination, this dish reminds me of dessert. The recipe was shared with me by a local blueberry grower." —Patricia Walls, Aurora, Minnesota Get this Blueberry French Toast Recipe
Grilled Marinated RibeyesTaste of Home"These juicy steaks are a favorite meal of ours when we go camping. Let them sit in tangy, barbecue-inspired marinade overnight and you've got a rich and hearty dinner ready to grill up the next day." —Louise Graybiel, Toronto, Ontario Check out one foodie's ode to barbecue. Get this Grilled Marinated Ribeye Recipe
Homemade Chicken BrothTaste of Home"Rich in chicken flavor, this traditional broth is lightly seasoned with herbs. Besides making wonderful chicken soups, it can be used in casseroles, rice dishes and other recipes that call for chicken broth." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Get this Homemade Chicken Broth Recipe
Cinnamon-Sugar Apple PieTaste of Home"Apple pie baked in a cast iron skillet is a real stunner. This beauty, with its flaky, tender crust, also works in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate." —Renee Schettler Rossi, New York, New York Get this Cinnamon-Sugar Apple Pie Recipe
Thin Crust Pizza DoughTaste of Home"My family loves this pizza crust, and this is our go-to recipe. It's healthier and less expensive than delivery and tastes so much better." —Theresa Rohde, Scottville, Michigan Get this Pizza Dough Recipe
Slow Cooker Short RibsTaste of Home"These ribs are an easy alternative to traditionally braised short ribs—you don't need to pay any attention to them once you get them in the slow cooker." —Rebekah Beyer, Sabetha, Kansas Get this Slow Cooker Short Ribs Recipe
Sandy's Chocolate CakeTaste of Home"Years ago, I drove 4-1/2 hours to a cake contest, holding my entry on my lap the whole way. But it paid off. One bite and you'll see why this velvety beauty won first prize." —Sandra Johnson, Tioga, Pennsylvania There's more where that came from: here are 15 more amazing chocolate recipes. Get this Chocolate Cake Recipe
