In Your Teens

Taste of HomeBy your teens, you should master a few snacks, basic meals, and classic sweets. This basic buttermilk pancake recipe is easy to whip up for Sunday brunch (or a sweet supper). Plus, check out these breakfast-for-dinner recipes   Get the Recipe for Buttermilk Pancakes

Spinach-Mushroom Scrambled Eggs

Taste of Home"My husband and I had breakfast at a hotel and enjoyed an amazing mushroom and egg dish. As soon as I got home, I made my own rendition." —Rachelle McCalla, Batesville, Arkansas   You can also use eggs to make these recipes that aren't for breakfast.   Get this Spinach-Mushroom Scrambled Egg Recipe

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Taste of Home"These gooey grilled cheese sandwiches taste great for lunch with sliced apples. And they're really fast to whip up, too." —Kathy Norris, Streator, Illinois   If you're looking for something a little fancier, check out these grilled cheese recipes.   Get the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Recipe

Fudge Nut Brownies

Taste of Home"There's no brownie recipe or mix I've ever tried that's better than this! And it's so easy—you can mix it in one bowl in just a few minutes. My husband's grandmother passed the recipe on; now our son makes these brownies for after-school snacks." —Becky Albright, Norwalk, Ohio   Check out these healthier after-school options too.   Get the Fudge Nut Brownie Recipe

Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

Taste of Home"We love the perfect blend of sweet and citrus in this refreshing smoothie. It's so easy to throw together, I often find myself making one for breakfast or a midday snack." — Jamie King, Duluth, Minnesota   Feeling adventurous?  Try out this raspberry-beet smoothie.   Get the Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie Recipe

Blueberry Muffins

Taste of Home"For a wonderful addition to your brunch menu, try these delicious muffins. The applesauce adds another layer of flavor which will have your guests trying to figure out what that taste is." —Katrina Shaner, Stronghurst, Illinois   Get this Blueberry Muffins Recipe

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Taste of HomeOur home economists share this recipe for hard-cooked eggs that can be eaten plain or used in various recipes.   Get this Hard-Boiled Eggs Recipe

Big & Buttery Chocolate Chip Cookies

Taste of Home"My version of the classic cookie is based on a recipe from a bakery in California called Hungry Bear. It's big, thick and chewy—perfect for dunking." —Irene Yeh, Mequon, Wisconsin   Get this Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Early 20s

Taste of HomeTime to master the basics, like sauces and grains, plus easy everyday healthy recipes, like this garlic lovers' chicken.   Get the Recipe for Garlic Lover's Chicken

Roasted Tomato Soup with Fresh Basil

Taste of Home"Roasting really brings out the flavor of the tomatoes in this wonderful soup. It has a slightly chunky texture that indicates it's fresh and homemade." —Marie Forte, Raritan, New Jersey  When you're not using it for soup, basil can help keep mosquitoes away!      Get this Roasted Tomato Soup Recipe

Seasoned Brown Rice

Taste of HomeRice can be one of the most versatile players in your mealtime lineup. It's also one of the simplest to make. "For maximum flavor, use your fingertips to crumble the dried basil directly into the cooked rice."—Betsy Larimer, Somerset, Pennsylvania   Get this Seasoned Brown Rice Recipe

Get-Up-and-Go Granola

Taste of Home"My family loves to have this soul-warming granola before hiking, biking or even when camping. It smells delicious while baking up and you can easily make in large batches for special occasions or to send in gift packages to family and friends." —Sabrina Olson, Otsego, Minnesota   Get this Granola  Recipe

Classic Hummus

Taste of Home"We love hummus, and this version is really amazing. If you have a pressure cooker, this is an easy, tasty reason to pull it out! We pair hummus with fresh veggies for a meal or snack." —Monica and David Eichler, Lawrence, Kansas   Get this Classic Hummus Recipe

Herb-Happy Garlic Bread

Taste of Home"You'll love the fresh garlic and herbs in this recipe. The mild cheesy duo that’s sprinkled on top makes it extra rich and wonderful." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen   Here's a quick and easy way to peel garlic.   Get  this Herb-Happy Garlic Bread Recipe

Stamp-of-Approval Spaghetti Sauce

Taste of Home"My father is very opinionated, especially about food. This recipe received his almost unreachable stamp of approval. I have yet to hear a disagreement from anyone who has tried it!" —Melissa Taylor, Higley, Arizona   Get this Spaghetti Sauce Recipe

Yellow Cupcakes

Taste of Home"Nothing is better than homemade cupcakes. They are so delicious and fluffy. Choose whatever frosting you want to top these treats." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen   Get this Yellow Cupcakes Recipe

Raisin Nut Oatmeal

Taste of Home"There’s no better feeling than waking up to a hot ready-to-eat breakfast. The oats, fruit and spices in this homey meal cook together while you sleep!" —Valerie Sauber, Adelanto, California   Get Raisin Nut Oatmeal Recipe

Best-Ever Banana Bread

Taste of Home"Whenever I pass a display of bananas in the grocery store, I can almost smell the wonderful aroma of this bread. It really is good!" —Gert Kaiser, Kenosha, Wisconsin   Get this Banana Bread Recipe

Tangy Balsamic Vinaigrette

Taste of HomeWhen made well, vinaigrette is a perfectly balanced dressing that spruces up any salad or vegetable it touches, and it's so simple to make. "I like to use balsamic vinegar, which gives it a tart, refreshing flavor." -Alcy Thorne, Los Molinos, California   Get this Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe

Sweet & Tangy Salmon with Green Beans

Taste of Home"I'm always up for new ways to cook salmon. In this dish, a sweet sauce gives the fish and green beans some down-home barbecue tang. Even our kids love it." —Aliesha Caldwell, Robersonville, North Carolina   Before you start this one, make sure you haven't been cooking fish wrong!    Get this Sweet & Tangy Salmon  Recipe

Mom's Chicken Noodle Soup

Taste of Home"My mother was a pastor's wife, and she did a lot of cooking for potlucks. This recipe's one she created herself. I serve it frequently to my husband and to our four children. Every one of them is a hearty eater!" —Marlene Doolittle, Story City, Iowa   Get this Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Homemade Guacamole

Taste of Home"Nothing is better than fresh guacamole when you're eating something hot. It's easy to whip together in a matter of minutes and quickly tames anything that's too spicy." —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas   Get this Guacamole Recipe

Quick Bacon Potato Salad

Taste of Home"My family was tired of the same old potato salad at family functions, so I created this with the ingredients I had on hand. Now I'm always asked to bring it to potluck gatherings." —Tami Gallagher, Eagan, Minnesota   Get this Bacon Potato Salad Recipe

Classic Beef Stew

Taste of Home"Here's a good old-fashioned stew with rich beef gravy that lets the flavor of the potatoes and carrots come through. This is the perfect hearty dish for a blustery winter day. I make it often this time of year." —Alberta McKay, Bartlesville, Oklahoma   Here's what you should eat in the winter for healthier skin.   Get this Classic Beef Stew Recipe

Late 20s & Early 30s

Taste of HomeTime for more advanced recipes that rely on technique to get restaurant-worthy results. Think homemade bread and pizza dough, great steak, and more.   Get the Recipe for Crusty Homemade Bread

Traditional Lasagna

Taste of Home"My family first tasted this rich, classic lasagna at a friend's home on Christmas Eve. We were so impressed that it became our own holiday tradition as well. I also prepare it other times of the year. It's requested often by my sister's Italian in-laws—I consider that the highest compliment!" —Lorri Foockle, Granville, Illinois   Get this Lasagna Recipe

Balsamic Roast Chicken

Taste of Home"When the aroma from this dish fills your house, your family will think you spent all day cooking. But this elegant, Sunday-special roast chicken, flavored with rosemary, wine and balsamic vinegar, is surprisingly simple to make." —Tracy Tylkowski, Omaha, Nebraska   Get this Roast Chicken Recipe

Heirloom Tomato Salad

Taste of Home"This is a simple yet elegant dish that always pleases my guests. Not only is it tasty, but it is healthy, too. The more varied the colors of the tomatoes you choose, the prettier the salad will be." —Jess Apfe of Berkeley, California   Get this Heirloom Tomato Salad Recipe

Blueberry French Toast

Taste of Home"This is the best breakfast dish I've ever tasted. Luscious blueberries are tucked into the French toast and in the sauce that goes over the top. With the cream cheese and berry combination, this dish reminds me of dessert. The recipe was shared with me by a local blueberry grower." —Patricia Walls, Aurora, Minnesota   Get this Blueberry French Toast Recipe

Grilled Marinated Ribeyes

Taste of Home"These juicy steaks are a favorite meal of ours when we go camping. Let them sit in tangy, barbecue-inspired marinade overnight and you've got a rich and hearty dinner ready to grill up the next day." —Louise Graybiel, Toronto, Ontario   Check out one foodie's ode to barbecue.   Get this Grilled Marinated Ribeye Recipe

Homemade Chicken Broth

Taste of Home"Rich in chicken flavor, this traditional broth is lightly seasoned with herbs. Besides making wonderful chicken soups, it can be used in casseroles, rice dishes and other recipes that call for chicken broth." —Taste of Home Test Kitchen   Get this Homemade Chicken Broth Recipe

Cinnamon-Sugar Apple Pie

Taste of Home"Apple pie baked in a cast iron skillet is a real stunner. This beauty, with its flaky, tender crust, also works in a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate." —Renee Schettler Rossi, New York, New York    Get this Cinnamon-Sugar Apple Pie Recipe

Thin Crust Pizza Dough

Taste of Home"My family loves this pizza crust, and this is our go-to recipe. It's healthier and less expensive than delivery and tastes so much better." —Theresa Rohde, Scottville, Michigan   Get this Pizza Dough Recipe

Slow Cooker Short Ribs

Taste of Home"These ribs are an easy alternative to traditionally braised short ribs—you don't need to pay any attention to them once you get them in the slow cooker." —Rebekah Beyer, Sabetha, Kansas   Get this Slow Cooker Short Ribs Recipe

Sandy's Chocolate Cake

Taste of Home"Years ago, I drove 4-1/2 hours to a cake contest, holding my entry on my lap the whole way. But it paid off. One bite and you'll see why this velvety beauty won first prize." —Sandra Johnson, Tioga, Pennsylvania   There's more where that came from: here are 15 more amazing chocolate recipes.   Get this Chocolate Cake Recipe  

