15 Genius Recipes That Take Your Grilled Cheese to the Next Level
As delicious as a regular grilled cheese sandwich is, these cooking hacks give your taste buds a serious upgrade. Your sandwich will never be the same.
The Ultimate Grilled CheeseThat’s not just a flashy name. This super sandwich brings extra flavor and extra cheese (three kinds, to be specific) that make it worthy of the title “ultimate.” Get the full recipe—plus ideas for other dishes—from Taste of Home.
The Pepperoni Pizzavia, Kirbie's CravingsPizza and grilled cheese: Two of nature’s most beautiful creations. Now you can combine them into one flavor-bomb of a meal. You’re welcome. (Recipe from Kirbie’s Cravings)
The Avoca-matovia, fifteenspatulasIf a salad and a grilled cheese had a baby, this would be it. Adding avocado and heirloom tomatoes automatically makes it healthier, so you don’t need to feel as guilty about eating a sandwich smothered in butter and cheese. (Recipe from Fifteen Spatulas)
Content continues below ad
The Animal Stylevia, Serene at House of YumBlogger House of Yumm recreated In-N-Out Burger’s Animal Style burger and turned it into a grilled cheese sandwich. The food blog claims the secret sauce in its recipe is nearly identical to the burger chain’s original (which says a lot, since it’s one of the tourist restaurants locals swear by). Even if it isn’t, it looks delicious all the same. If you like that grilled cheese, you'll also love this recipe that has a delicious combination of mouthwatering toppings.
The White Pizzavia, cupcakesandkalechipsThanks to this recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips, you can now take all of the gooey cheese on white pizza (parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, to be specific) and make it into a classic sandwich. What a time to be alive. (Disclaimer: This dish includes neither cupcakes nor kale chips.)
The Fajitavia, Tanya SchroederBehold a Mexican cuisine favorite transformed into a irresistible grilled cheese sandwich. Spicy food lovers will love the kick from the pepper jack cheese and chili powder in this Food Fanatic recipe. Did you know eating spicy food could make you live longer?
Content continues below ad
The Spicy Applevia, The Endless MealThis may not be the healthiest way to eat apples, but it’s definitely one of the tastiest. Pairing apples with Sriracha butter? You know you’re curious about what that tastes like. Get the recipe from The Endless Meal. Want to add a little meat to this sandwich? Try this recipe.
The Peachy Keenvia, macheesmo.comPutting fruit on grilled cheese sandwiches appears to be a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon, so we may as well hop on the bandwagon. Plus, peaches are one of the healthiest fruits out there. (Recipe from Macheesmo)
The Sloppy Joevia, grilledcheesesocialCombine two classic comfort foods into one comfort sandwich, and you’ll be feeling like a little kid again in no time. Try this food hack to cook your sloppy joe meat faster. (Recipe from Grilled Cheese Social)
Content continues below ad
The Egg-in-a-Holevia, acozykitchen.comPutting eggs in a grilled cheese is a great idea on its own. Making it an egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese? Genius. Enjoy this creation by A Cozy Kitchen for any meal. Check out these other recipes with eggs that aren’t for breakfast.
The Loaded Pretzelvia, Noble PigWhy don’t we replace bread with pretzels for every sandwich? We really should start doing that immediately. In the meantime, here are more food substitutes you should try. (Recipe from Noble Pig)
The Frito Pievia, fromaway.com Inspired by the American Southwest, this spicy creation reinvents one of the most craved regional foods into a grilled cheese anyone can enjoy, no matter where you live. (Recipe from From Away)
Content continues below ad
The Lunch Boxvia, Bev CooksThis sandwich has basically everything you’d find in a school kid’s lunch box: apple slices, carrots, cheese. But the real game-changer here is using almond butter instead of real butter. Check out these other butter hacks you didn’t know you needed. (Recipe from Bev Cooks)
The Mac and (Grilled) Cheesevia, thegunnysack.comFirst, there was mac and cheese pizza. Someone was bound to think up mac and cheese grilled cheese eventually. For tips on making the best mac and cheese, check out our interview with Guy Fieri. (Recipe from The Gunny Sack)
The Vineyardvia, bsinthekitchen.comWine and cheese is one of the classiest pairings, so that makes this the classiest grilled cheese sandwich by default. This sandwich combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Gruyere cheese, but you can change it up with your preferred wine and cheese pairing. (Recipe from BS’ in the Kitchen)
Content continues below ad
The Bianca Dessertvia, nutmegnanny.comA grilled cheese dessert? Count us in! Theoretically, you could eat a grilled cheese for every meal, plus dessert. Eating dessert is good for you, after all. (Recipe from Nutmeg Nanny)
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.