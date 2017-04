The Ultimate Grilled Cheese That’s not just a flashy name. This super sandwich brings extra flavor and extra cheese (three kinds, to be specific) that make it worthy of the title “ultimate.” Get the full recipe—plus ideas for other dishes—from That’s not just a flashy name. This super sandwich brings extra flavor and extra cheese (three kinds, to be specific) that make it worthy of the title “ultimate.” Get the full recipe—plus ideas for other dishes—from Taste of Home

The Pepperoni Pizza via, Kirbie's Cravings Pizza and grilled cheese: Two of nature’s most beautiful creations. Now you can combine them into one flavor-bomb of a meal. You’re welcome. ( Pizza and grilled cheese: Two of nature’s most beautiful creations. Now you can combine them into one flavor-bomb of a meal. You’re welcome. ( Recipe from Kirbie’s Cravings

The Avoca-mato via, fifteenspatulas If a salad and a grilled cheese had a baby, this would be it. Adding If a salad and a grilled cheese had a baby, this would be it. Adding avocado and heirloom tomatoes automatically makes it healthier, so you don’t need to feel as guilty about eating a sandwich smothered in butter and cheese. ( Recipe from Fifteen Spatulas

The White Pizza via, cupcakesandkalechips Thanks to this recipe from Thanks to this recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips , you can now take all of the gooey cheese on white pizza (parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, to be specific) and make it into a classic sandwich. What a time to be alive. (Disclaimer: This dish includes neither cupcakes nor kale chips.)

The Fajita via, Tanya Schroeder Behold a Mexican cuisine favorite transformed into a irresistible grilled cheese sandwich. Spicy food lovers will love the kick from the pepper jack cheese and chili powder in this Behold a Mexican cuisine favorite transformed into a irresistible grilled cheese sandwich. Spicy food lovers will love the kick from the pepper jack cheese and chili powder in this Food Fanatic recipe . Did you know eating spicy food could make you live longer

The Spicy Apple via, The Endless Meal This may not be the This may not be the healthiest way to eat apples , but it’s definitely one of the tastiest. Pairing apples with Sriracha butter? You know you’re curious about what that tastes like. Get the recipe from The Endless Meal . Want to add a little meat to this sandwich? Try this recipe

The Peachy Keen via, macheesmo.com Putting fruit on grilled cheese sandwiches appears to be a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon, so we may as well hop on the bandwagon. Plus, peaches are one of the Putting fruit on grilled cheese sandwiches appears to be a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon, so we may as well hop on the bandwagon. Plus, peaches are one of the healthiest fruits out there. ( Recipe from Macheesmo

The Sloppy Joe via, grilledcheesesocial Combine two classic comfort foods into one comfort sandwich, and you’ll be feeling like a little kid again in no time. Try this Combine two classic comfort foods into one comfort sandwich, and you’ll be feeling like a little kid again in no time. Try this food hack to cook your sloppy joe meat faster. ( Recipe from Grilled Cheese Social

The Egg-in-a-Hole via, acozykitchen.com Putting eggs in a grilled cheese is a great idea on its own. Making it an egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese? Genius. Enjoy this creation by Putting eggs in a grilled cheese is a great idea on its own. Making it an egg-in-a-hole grilled cheese? Genius. Enjoy this creation by A Cozy Kitchen for any meal. Check out these other recipes with eggs that aren’t for breakfast

The Loaded Pretzel via, Noble Pig Why don’t we replace bread with pretzels for every sandwich? We really should start doing that immediately. In the meantime, here are more Why don’t we replace bread with pretzels for every sandwich? We really should start doing that immediately. In the meantime, here are more food substitutes you should try . ( Recipe from Noble Pig

The Frito Pie via, fromaway.com Inspired by the American Southwest, this spicy creation reinvents one of the Inspired by the American Southwest, this spicy creation reinvents one of the most craved regional foods into a grilled cheese anyone can enjoy, no matter where you live. ( Recipe from From Away

The Lunch Box via, Bev Cooks This sandwich has basically everything you’d find in a school kid’s lunch box: apple slices, carrots, cheese. But the real game-changer here is using almond butter instead of real butter. Check out these other This sandwich has basically everything you’d find in a school kid’s lunch box: apple slices, carrots, cheese. But the real game-changer here is using almond butter instead of real butter. Check out these other butter hacks you didn’t know you needed . ( Recipe from Bev Cooks

The Mac and (Grilled) Cheese via, thegunnysack.com First, there was mac and cheese pizza. Someone was bound to think up mac and cheese grilled cheese eventually. For tips on making the best mac and cheese, check out our First, there was mac and cheese pizza. Someone was bound to think up mac and cheese grilled cheese eventually. For tips on making the best mac and cheese, check out our interview with Guy Fieri . ( Recipe from The Gunny Sack

The Vineyard via, bsinthekitchen.com Wine and cheese is one of the classiest pairings, so that makes this the classiest grilled cheese sandwich by default. This sandwich combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Gruyere cheese, but you can change it up with your preferred Wine and cheese is one of the classiest pairings, so that makes this the classiest grilled cheese sandwich by default. This sandwich combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Gruyere cheese, but you can change it up with your preferred wine and cheese pairing . ( Recipe from BS’ in the Kitchen

