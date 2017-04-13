Cinnamon-Apple Grilled Cheese Taste of Home These sandwiches are great for breakfast or lunch, or even as a snack. To intensify the cinnamon flavor, use cinnamon raisin bread instead of raisin bread. —Deborah Puette, Lilburn, Georgia Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Best-Ever Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home For a classic grilled sandwich, this recipe is the best. You can also use your imagination for other fillings, such as a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, chives or even a tiny spoonful of salsa. —Edie DeSpain, Logan, Utah Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Grilled Beef & Blue Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home Roast beef, red onion, and blue cheese really amp up this deluxe grilled sandwich. If you like a little heat, mix some horseradish into the spread. —Bonnie Hawkins, Elkhorn, Wisconsin Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Content continues below ad

Chicken & Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese Taste of Home My grilled cheese sandwich combines chicken with sweet caramelized onions, red peppers, Swiss cheese, and sourdough bread. It's oh-my goodness. —Kadija Bridgewater, Deerfield Beach, Florida Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Grilled Cheese & Prosciutto Taste of Home Using a bread other than the expected white loaf is key to these crowd-pleasers. Thankfully, my local market in mid-Missouri carries kalamata olive bread. If you are unable to locate it, herbed Italian bread will work. —Amy Dodson, Columbia, Missouri Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Grilled Goat Cheese & Arugula Sandwiches Taste of Home To create a more "grown-up" grilled cheese sandwich, I threw in tangy goat cheese and peppery arugula. I enjoy a similar combination on pizza, and it worked here, too! —Jess Apfe, Berkeley, California Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Content continues below ad

Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home Why settle for ordinary grilled cheese when this is so easy to fix? Pair the sandwiches with your favorite soup for a fast, satisfying meal. —Arlene Reagan, Limerick, Pennsylvania Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich Taste of Home This is a mouthwatering new twist on grilled cheese that's a cheese-lover's dream come true. You'll be hooked! Feel free to skip the olives or swap breads to suit your taste. —Beth Dunahay, Lima, Ohio Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Tomato-Basil Grilled Cheese Taste of Home My teenager and I were in a lovely coffee shop and she was hungry for a sandwich. She never eats vegetables but loved this, so of course I had to duplicate it at home. —Kathryn Hudson, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Content continues below ad

Grilled Cheese Loaf Taste of Home I often serve buttery grilled bread with steak and a salad. It's so quick to make, and it's also easy to add to whatever else you have on the grill. —Debbi Baker, Green Springs, Ohio Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Super Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home Heat up your indoor grill to make these ooey-gooey grilled cheese sandwich recipes. They're delicious served with soup! —Debbie Murray, Ft. Worth, Texas Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Ham & Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home This recipe comes from a restaurant dish I loved and tried to duplicate at home. The combination of flavors is perfectly balanced. It always earns rave reviews! —Erin Renouf Mylroie, Santa Clara, Utah Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Content continues below ad

Mexican Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home A little salsa goes a long way in these quick, no-fuss sandwiches. Perked up with sweet peppers, they're flavorful, fun, and ideal on busy weeknights. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Grilled Cheese & Pepper Sandwiches Taste of Home This is a tasty and wholesome sandwich to make for one or two. It's a nice twist on a grilled cheese, very tasty and filling and especially good with rye bread. —Arline Hofland, Deer Lodge, Montana Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Makeover Deluxe Grilled Cheese Taste of Home With a few simple tricks, we actually boosted the fantastic toasty taste of these mouthwatering sandwiches, but slashed fat, calories, and cholesterol to less than half! —Taste of Home Test Kitchen Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

Content continues below ad

Italian Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Taste of Home I made up this recipe for the students in the foods and nutrition class I teach. The kids like it so much, they often go home and fix it for their families. —Beth Hiott, York, South Carolina Get the recipe on Get the recipe on TasteofHome.com

The Pepperoni Pizza via, Kirbie's Cravings Pizza and grilled cheese: Two of nature’s most beautiful creations. Now you can combine them into one flavor-bomb of a meal. You’re welcome. Get the recipe on Pizza and grilled cheese: Two of nature’s most beautiful creations. Now you can combine them into one flavor-bomb of a meal. You’re welcome. Get the recipe on Kirbie’s Cravings

The Avoca-mato via, fifteenspatulas If a salad and a grilled cheese had a baby, this would be it. Adding If a salad and a grilled cheese had a baby, this would be it. Adding avocado and heirloom tomatoes automatically makes it healthier, so you don’t need to feel as guilty about eating a sandwich smothered in butter and cheese. Get the recipe on Fifteen Spatulas

Content continues below ad

The White Pizza via, cupcakesandkalechips Thanks to this recipe from Thanks to this recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips , you can now take all of the gooey cheese on white pizza (parmesan, ricotta, and mozzarella, to be specific) and make it into a classic sandwich. What a time to be alive. (Disclaimer: This dish includes neither cupcakes nor kale chips.) Get the recipe on Cupcakes and Kale Chips

The Fajita via, Tanya Schroeder Behold a Mexican cuisine favorite transformed into a irresistible grilled cheese sandwich. Spicy food lovers will love the kick from the pepper jack cheese and chili powder in this Behold a Mexican cuisine favorite transformed into a irresistible grilled cheese sandwich. Spicy food lovers will love the kick from the pepper jack cheese and chili powder in this Food Fanatic recipe . Did you know eating spicy food could make you live longer ? Get the recipe on Food Fanatic

Content continues below ad

The Peachy Keen via, macheesmo.com Putting fruit on grilled cheese sandwiches appears to be a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon, so we may as well hop on the bandwagon. Plus, peaches are one of the Putting fruit on grilled cheese sandwiches appears to be a trend that isn’t going away anytime soon, so we may as well hop on the bandwagon. Plus, peaches are one of the healthiest fruits out there. Get the recipe on Macheesmo

The Sloppy Joe via, grilledcheesesocial Combine two classic comfort foods into one comfort sandwich, and you’ll be feeling like a little kid again in no time. Try this Combine two classic comfort foods into one comfort sandwich, and you’ll be feeling like a little kid again in no time. Try this food hack to cook your sloppy joe meat faster. Get the recipe on Grilled Cheese Social

Content continues below ad

The Loaded Pretzel via, Noble Pig Why don’t we replace bread with pretzels for every sandwich? We really should start doing that immediately. In the meantime, here are more Why don’t we replace bread with pretzels for every sandwich? We really should start doing that immediately. In the meantime, here are more food substitutes you should try . Get the recipe at Noble Pig

The Frito Pie via, fromaway.com Inspired by the American Southwest, this spicy creation reinvents one of the Inspired by the American Southwest, this spicy creation reinvents one of the most craved regional foods into a grilled cheese anyone can enjoy, no matter where you live. Get the recipe on From Away

Content continues below ad

The Lunch Box via, Bev Cooks This sandwich has basically everything you’d find in a school kid’s lunch box: apple slices, carrots, cheese. But the real game-changer here is using almond butter instead of real butter. Check out these other This sandwich has basically everything you’d find in a school kid’s lunch box: apple slices, carrots, cheese. But the real game-changer here is using almond butter instead of real butter. Check out these other butter hacks you didn’t know you needed . Get the recipe on Bev Cooks

The Mac and (Grilled) Cheese via, thegunnysack.com First, there was mac and cheese pizza. Someone was bound to think up mac and cheese grilled cheese eventually. For tips on making the best mac and cheese, check out our First, there was mac and cheese pizza. Someone was bound to think up mac and cheese grilled cheese eventually. For tips on making the best mac and cheese, check out our interview with Guy Fieri . Get the recipe on The Gunny Sack

The Vineyard via, bsinthekitchen.com Wine and cheese is one of the classiest pairings, so that makes this the classiest grilled cheese sandwich by default. This sandwich combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Gruyere cheese, but you can change it up with your preferred Wine and cheese is one of the classiest pairings, so that makes this the classiest grilled cheese sandwich by default. This sandwich combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Gruyere cheese, but you can change it up with your preferred wine and cheese pairing . Get the recipe on BS’ in the Kitchen

Content continues below ad