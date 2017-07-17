Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Arias uses homemade ice cream and cookies for all her recipes, but you can also try these ideas with store-bought ingredients. Here's her decadent take on the classic PB&J: raspberry ice cream sandwiched between two flourless peanut butter cookies, with the edges coated in salty potato chips. Try these ice pops recipes for more frozen treats.

Chocolate Stout Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Use crushed pretzels to add a salty crunch to a homemade chocolate stout ice cream sandwich (with chocolate stout whoopie pies) that was inspired by bar food. Wash it down with a pint? Check out these boozy milkshakes for a sippable take.

The Elvis Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Homemade peanut butter ice cream, banana oat cookies, and a sprinkling of crispy, crumbled bacon—this is "The King" of ice cream sandwiches. Find out why you should eat dessert every day.

Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Cinnamon roll cookies (which look a bit like the pastry, split) pair it with homemade brown butter ice cream for a fun take on the traditional breakfast.

Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Homemade strawberry cream cheese ice cream—made with a cream cheese, sour cream, whole milk, and heavy cream base—slides between two graham cracker cookies; the whole sandwich gets decorated with heart-shaped sprinkles. Make a batch for the whole family to celebrate Valentine's Day as a parent.

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Wedge a scoop of butterscotch between two chocolate-chip cookies, then roll the sandwich in mini chocolate chips. Use these chocolate chip cookie hacks for a fool-proof dessert.

Chocolate Malt Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Roll the edges of your ice cream sandwich in a shallow dish of malted milk ball candies to create an old-fashioned flavored treat.

Grasshopper Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Chewy chocolate sugar cookies and mint chocolate chip ice cream make for a cool and refreshing treat.

Chocolate Coconut Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn Arias calls this recipe "a giant frozen version of those famous Mounds candy bars," with her coconut ice cream sandwiched between double chocolate cookies (that's chocolate batter with chocolate chips). Roll in sweetened coconut flakes for extra texture. Don't miss these things nutritionists want you to know about coconut oil.

Strawberry Balsamic Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn After intensifying the flavor of fresh strawberries by roasting them in the oven with balsamic vinegar, Arias adds the tangy fruit to ice cream and sandwiches it between her own chocolate balsamic cookies.

Root Beer Float Ice Cream Sandwich Allan Penn As a pretty twist on the classic drink, Arias pairs vanilla bean cookies with root beer ice cream, then uses rainbow sprinkles to decorate. Don't miss the weird history behind root beer and other sodas. Get the book Cookies & Cream for additional ice cream sandwich ideas and full recipes, and keep reading for more ideas from bloggers. Reprinted with permission from COOKIES & CREAM ©2013 by Tessa Arias, Running Press, a member of the Perseus Books Group.

Blueberry Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches Via Honestly Yum Pie already deserves to be served a la mode with a generous portion of vanilla ice cream. Why not skip doling out individual scoops and sandwich it right in? Get the recipe from Pie already deserves to be served a la mode with a generous portion of vanilla ice cream. Why not skip doling out individual scoops and sandwich it right in? Get the recipe from Honestly Yum . Don't miss these other delicious fruit pie recipes

Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches Via Chelsea's Messy Apron Act quick when you make these—the hot-and-cold combo of melty ice cream on freshly fried churros is part of their charm. Dipping them in chocolate makes an extra-indulgent treat. Find the recipe from Act quick when you make these—the hot-and-cold combo of melty ice cream on freshly fried churros is part of their charm. Dipping them in chocolate makes an extra-indulgent treat. Find the recipe from Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches Via The Merrythought Doughnut breakfast sandwiches might not be sure if they’re breakfast or dessert, but these tasty treats are fully committed to their indulgent identity. Visit Doughnut breakfast sandwiches might not be sure if they’re breakfast or dessert, but these tasty treats are fully committed to their indulgent identity. Visit The Merrythought to learn how to make them.

Homemade Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches Via Bite Me More Talk about meta: These cookies are stuffed with even more cookies. Any Oreos fan will flip this ice cream treat that’s like a scoop of cookies and cream on steroids. Learn how to make your own from Talk about meta: These cookies are stuffed with even more cookies. Any Oreos fan will flip this ice cream treat that’s like a scoop of cookies and cream on steroids. Learn how to make your own from Bite Me More

Savory Cornmeal Thyme & Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches Via, Radiant Rachels Sometimes, you want something not-so-sweet to refresh your palate. Enter these after-dinner treats from Sometimes, you want something not-so-sweet to refresh your palate. Enter these after-dinner treats from Radiant Rachels . The mild sweetness is enough to upgrade your ice cream game to an artisan dessert.

Snickerdoodle Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches Via Creme de la Crumb Dessert for breakfast? Yes please. With a cinnamon-sugar coating and healthy dose of toppings, these sandwiches go way beyond the sad dollop of whipped cream you usually put on your waffles. Visit Dessert for breakfast? Yes please. With a cinnamon-sugar coating and healthy dose of toppings, these sandwiches go way beyond the sad dollop of whipped cream you usually put on your waffles. Visit Creme de la Crumb for the recipe.

No-Bake Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches Via In Katrina's Kitchen We all know egg-free cookie dough is better than the baked dessert (though some We all know egg-free cookie dough is better than the baked dessert (though some raw cookie dough could make you sick ), and same goes for ice cream sandwiches. We plan to make ours with cookie dough ice cream to really prove our point. Check out In Katrina’s Kitchen to learn how to make your own.

Chocolate Covered Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches Via Good Life Eats These decadent treats are like a mix between a classic sandwich and a dipped ice cream bar—and they’re truly the best of both worlds. Find out how to make your own at These decadent treats are like a mix between a classic sandwich and a dipped ice cream bar—and they’re truly the best of both worlds. Find out how to make your own at Good Life Eats

S’More Ice Cream Sandwiches Via Whats Gaby Cooking S’mores and ice cream—two summer classics, married here in one delectable dessert. These sandwiches are piled high with chocolate, coffee, and vanilla ice cream, not to mention roasted marshmallows. Visit

