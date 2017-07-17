20 Outrageous Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches
These recipes and tips from Tessa Arias's book Cookies & Cream and bloggers make for a more special dessert than what's in the freezer case at the store.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Arias uses homemade ice cream and cookies for all her recipes, but you can also try these ideas with store-bought ingredients. Here's her decadent take on the classic PB&J: raspberry ice cream sandwiched between two flourless peanut butter cookies, with the edges coated in salty potato chips. Try these ice pops recipes for more frozen treats.
Chocolate Stout Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Use crushed pretzels to add a salty crunch to a homemade chocolate stout ice cream sandwich (with chocolate stout whoopie pies) that was inspired by bar food. Wash it down with a pint? Check out these boozy milkshakes for a sippable take.
The Elvis Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Homemade peanut butter ice cream, banana oat cookies, and a sprinkling of crispy, crumbled bacon—this is "The King" of ice cream sandwiches. Find out why you should eat dessert every day.
Content continues below ad
Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Cinnamon roll cookies (which look a bit like the pastry, split) pair it with homemade brown butter ice cream for a fun take on the traditional breakfast.
Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Homemade strawberry cream cheese ice cream—made with a cream cheese, sour cream, whole milk, and heavy cream base—slides between two graham cracker cookies; the whole sandwich gets decorated with heart-shaped sprinkles. Make a batch for the whole family to celebrate Valentine's Day as a parent.
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Wedge a scoop of butterscotch between two chocolate-chip cookies, then roll the sandwich in mini chocolate chips. Use these chocolate chip cookie hacks for a fool-proof dessert.
Content continues below ad
Chocolate Malt Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Roll the edges of your ice cream sandwich in a shallow dish of malted milk ball candies to create an old-fashioned flavored treat.
Grasshopper Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Chewy chocolate sugar cookies and mint chocolate chip ice cream make for a cool and refreshing treat.
Chocolate Coconut Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
Arias calls this recipe "a giant frozen version of those famous Mounds candy bars," with her coconut ice cream sandwiched between double chocolate cookies (that's chocolate batter with chocolate chips). Roll in sweetened coconut flakes for extra texture. Don't miss these things nutritionists want you to know about coconut oil.
Content continues below ad
Strawberry Balsamic Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
After intensifying the flavor of fresh strawberries by roasting them in the oven with balsamic vinegar, Arias adds the tangy fruit to ice cream and sandwiches it between her own chocolate balsamic cookies.
Root Beer Float Ice Cream SandwichAllan Penn
As a pretty twist on the classic drink, Arias pairs vanilla bean cookies with root beer ice cream, then uses rainbow sprinkles to decorate. Don't miss the weird history behind root beer and other sodas.
Get the book Cookies & Cream for additional ice cream sandwich ideas and full recipes, and keep reading for more ideas from bloggers.
Reprinted with permission from COOKIES & CREAM ©2013 by Tessa Arias, Running Press, a member of the Perseus Books Group.
Blueberry Pie Ice Cream SandwichesVia Honestly YumPie already deserves to be served a la mode with a generous portion of vanilla ice cream. Why not skip doling out individual scoops and sandwich it right in? Get the recipe from Honestly Yum. Don't miss these other delicious fruit pie recipes.
Content continues below ad
Churro Ice Cream SandwichesVia Chelsea's Messy ApronAct quick when you make these—the hot-and-cold combo of melty ice cream on freshly fried churros is part of their charm. Dipping them in chocolate makes an extra-indulgent treat. Find the recipe from Chelsea’s Messy Apron.
Doughnut Ice Cream SandwichesVia The MerrythoughtDoughnut breakfast sandwiches might not be sure if they’re breakfast or dessert, but these tasty treats are fully committed to their indulgent identity. Visit The Merrythought to learn how to make them.
Homemade Oreo Ice Cream SandwichesVia Bite Me More Talk about meta: These cookies are stuffed with even more cookies. Any Oreos fan will flip this ice cream treat that’s like a scoop of cookies and cream on steroids. Learn how to make your own from Bite Me More.
Content continues below ad
Savory Cornmeal Thyme & Peach Ice Cream SandwichesVia, Radiant RachelsSometimes, you want something not-so-sweet to refresh your palate. Enter these after-dinner treats from Radiant Rachels. The mild sweetness is enough to upgrade your ice cream game to an artisan dessert.
Snickerdoodle Waffle Ice Cream SandwichesVia Creme de la CrumbDessert for breakfast? Yes please. With a cinnamon-sugar coating and healthy dose of toppings, these sandwiches go way beyond the sad dollop of whipped cream you usually put on your waffles. Visit Creme de la Crumb for the recipe.
No-Bake Cookie Dough Ice Cream SandwichesVia In Katrina's KitchenWe all know egg-free cookie dough is better than the baked dessert (though some raw cookie dough could make you sick), and same goes for ice cream sandwiches. We plan to make ours with cookie dough ice cream to really prove our point. Check out In Katrina’s Kitchen to learn how to make your own.
Content continues below ad
Chocolate Covered Brownie Ice Cream SandwichesVia Good Life EatsThese decadent treats are like a mix between a classic sandwich and a dipped ice cream bar—and they’re truly the best of both worlds. Find out how to make your own at Good Life Eats.
S’More Ice Cream SandwichesVia Whats Gaby CookingS’mores and ice cream—two summer classics, married here in one delectable dessert. These sandwiches are piled high with chocolate, coffee, and vanilla ice cream, not to mention roasted marshmallows. Visit What’s Gaby Cooking? for the recipe. Find more surprising ways to use marshmallows.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.