istock/KassyDavis Start fresh Do you love a cup of black tea for a morning energy boost to start the day? Or maybe you prefer to wind down with an herbal, chamomile tea before bedtime. Whether you like herbal, black, green, red, or white teas, look for the freshest teas available, so you can experience the best flavor profile your tea has to offer. This goes for both loose and prepackaged tea as well. So those tea bags that came with your Chinese food delivery back in '05? Feel free to toss them—or use them to Do you love a cup of black tea for a morning energy boost to start the day? Or maybe you prefer to wind down with an herbal, chamomile tea before bedtime. Whether you like herbal, black, green, red, or white teas, look for the freshest teas available, so you can experience the best flavor profile your tea has to offer. This goes for both loose and prepackaged tea as well. So those tea bags that came with your Chinese food delivery back in '05? Feel free to toss them—or use them to feed your ferns . Here's how to store tea to preserve its freshness.

istock/nicolas_ Choose your water "[Tea] begins with the water—the element that brings tea to its full potential," according to the tea gurus at "[Tea] begins with the water—the element that brings tea to its full potential," according to the tea gurus at The Republic of Tea . Fresh water, like spring, bottled, and filtered, creates a tastier cup of tea. Tap water , with its minerals, chemicals, and the pipes used to carry it, can negatively alter the flavor of this hot beverage.

Prepare your tea kettle or teapot The Republic of Tea advises filling your tea kettle with fresh, cold water and heat to a rolling boil—unless you're making green tea or 100 percent white tea. (Don't miss the The Republic of Tea advises filling your tea kettle with fresh, cold water and heat to a rolling boil—unless you're making green tea or 100 percent white tea. (Don't miss the amazing health benefits of green tea .) In that case, stop short of boiling to avoid "cooking" the delicate tea. While there's a bit of a learning curve involved in how to steep tea, keep in mind that tea should be a sensory experience filled with aroma and flavor. If tea is placed into water that is too hot, it can become flat. If you'd rather serve your tea in a teapot, many experts recommend first swishing some hot water around in the pot until the pot is warm to the touch. Then, dump the water out and add your tea. Preheating the teapot prevents it from cracking when it's abruptly introduced to a change in temperature.

istock/4kodiak Measure right To strike the right balance, use one level teaspoon of tea leaves or one tea bag for every eight-ounce cup of heated water. If you want your tea stronger, don't steep it longer. Instead, add more tea leaves or an extra bag. Don't bother buying bottled tea—it's more expensive and commercial brews can have more grams of sugar than a soda or slice of pie. To strike the right balance, use one level teaspoon of tea leaves or one tea bag for every eight-ounce cup of heated water. If you want your tea stronger, don't steep it longer. Instead, add more tea leaves or an extra bag. Don't bother buying bottled tea—it's more expensive and commercial brews can have more grams of sugar than a soda or slice of pie.

istock/keithferrisphoto Mind the steeping time Ultimately, the amount of time you steep your tea depends on the type of tea you're using and your individual taste. Use this Ultimately, the amount of time you steep your tea depends on the type of tea you're using and your individual taste. Use this chart to get the timing right: Black tea should be steeped for three to five minutes; green tea should be steeped for two to three minutes; white tea should be steeped for two to three minutes; oolong tea should be steeped for two to three minutes; red/herbal tea should be steeped for four to six minutes.

istock/scalrobinson Be careful not to overdo it Ever wonder how to make tea as flavorful as possible? The secret is in the steep. With the exception of some herbal teas, infusing your tea for too long will result in some bitterness or acidity. So it's best to master your steep, especially since Ever wonder how to make tea as flavorful as possible? The secret is in the steep. With the exception of some herbal teas, infusing your tea for too long will result in some bitterness or acidity. So it's best to master your steep, especially since sipping tea can help you lose weight

istock/BraunS Take a moment Once your tea is infused, really inhale the essence. What do you smell? A particular spice? How about a sweetness or the scent of a flower? Next, sip the tea as opposed to guzzling it down. Sipping it allows you to taste the layers of flavor that are unique to your drink. If you haven't already, consider trying matcha tea, an antioxidant powerhouse made from pulverized green tea leaves. Find out more about Once your tea is infused, really inhale the essence. What do you smell? A particular spice? How about a sweetness or the scent of a flower? Next, sip the tea as opposed to guzzling it down. Sipping it allows you to taste the layers of flavor that are unique to your drink. If you haven't already, consider trying matcha tea, an antioxidant powerhouse made from pulverized green tea leaves. Find out more about the hype around matcha tea

istock/Anna-Quaglia Adjust the brew as needed In the event that your tea doesn't taste quite right, there are several factors you can tweak: Try adjusting your steeping time, the amount of tea leaves you're using, and/or the temperature of the water. With a little practice, you'll find the flavor you're looking for. In the event that your tea doesn't taste quite right, there are several factors you can tweak: Try adjusting your steeping time, the amount of tea leaves you're using, and/or the temperature of the water. With a little practice, you'll find the flavor you're looking for.

istock/Mukhina1 Don't toss your tea bag Many teas remain good for a second or third steeping, and you may even notice different flavors emerging when you reuse the leaves or bag. In the words of C.S. Lewis, "You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me." So, enjoy! Read more about amazing

