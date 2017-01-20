How to Steep the Perfect Cup of Tea Every Time
When cold winter temps have you feeling chilly on the inside, it's a cup of hot tea to the rescue. But is it really as simple as dropping a bag in hot water? There's an art to brewing tea that you'll wish you'd known all along.
istock/KassyDavisStart freshDo you love a cup of black tea for a morning energy boost to start the day? Or maybe you prefer to wind down with an herbal, chamomile tea before bedtime. Whether you like herbal, black, green, red, or white teas, look for the freshest teas available, so you can experience the best flavor profile your tea has to offer. This goes for both loose and prepackaged tea as well. So those tea bags that came with your Chinese food delivery back in '05? Feel free to toss them—or use them to feed your ferns. Here's how to store tea to preserve its freshness.
istock/nicolas_Choose your water"[Tea] begins with the water—the element that brings tea to its full potential," according to the tea gurus at The Republic of Tea. Fresh water, like spring, bottled, and filtered, creates a tastier cup of tea. Tap water, with its minerals, chemicals, and the pipes used to carry it, can negatively alter the flavor of this hot beverage.
Prepare your tea kettle or teapotThe Republic of Tea advises filling your tea kettle with fresh, cold water and heat to a rolling boil—unless you're making green tea or 100 percent white tea. (Don't miss the amazing health benefits of green tea.) In that case, stop short of boiling to avoid "cooking" the delicate tea. While there's a bit of a learning curve involved in how to steep tea, keep in mind that tea should be a sensory experience filled with aroma and flavor. If tea is placed into water that is too hot, it can become flat. If you'd rather serve your tea in a teapot, many experts recommend first swishing some hot water around in the pot until the pot is warm to the touch. Then, dump the water out and add your tea. Preheating the teapot prevents it from cracking when it's abruptly introduced to a change in temperature.
istock/4kodiakMeasure rightTo strike the right balance, use one level teaspoon of tea leaves or one tea bag for every eight-ounce cup of heated water. If you want your tea stronger, don't steep it longer. Instead, add more tea leaves or an extra bag. Don't bother buying bottled tea—it's more expensive and commercial brews can have more grams of sugar than a soda or slice of pie.
istock/keithferrisphotoMind the steeping timeUltimately, the amount of time you steep your tea depends on the type of tea you're using and your individual taste. Use this chart to get the timing right: Black tea should be steeped for three to five minutes; green tea should be steeped for two to three minutes; white tea should be steeped for two to three minutes; oolong tea should be steeped for two to three minutes; red/herbal tea should be steeped for four to six minutes.
istock/scalrobinsonBe careful not to overdo itEver wonder how to make tea as flavorful as possible? The secret is in the steep. With the exception of some herbal teas, infusing your tea for too long will result in some bitterness or acidity. So it's best to master your steep, especially since sipping tea can help you lose weight.
istock/BraunSTake a momentOnce your tea is infused, really inhale the essence. What do you smell? A particular spice? How about a sweetness or the scent of a flower? Next, sip the tea as opposed to guzzling it down. Sipping it allows you to taste the layers of flavor that are unique to your drink. If you haven't already, consider trying matcha tea, an antioxidant powerhouse made from pulverized green tea leaves. Find out more about the hype around matcha tea.
istock/Anna-QuagliaAdjust the brew as neededIn the event that your tea doesn't taste quite right, there are several factors you can tweak: Try adjusting your steeping time, the amount of tea leaves you're using, and/or the temperature of the water. With a little practice, you'll find the flavor you're looking for.
istock/Mukhina1Don't toss your tea bagMany teas remain good for a second or third steeping, and you may even notice different flavors emerging when you reuse the leaves or bag. In the words of C.S. Lewis, "You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me." So, enjoy! Read more about amazing health benefits of tea.
