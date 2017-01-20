Content continues below ad

istock/4kodiak Measure right

To strike the right balance, use one level teaspoon of tea leaves or one tea bag for every eight-ounce cup of heated water. If you want your tea stronger, don't steep it longer. Instead, add more tea leaves or an extra bag. Don't bother buying bottled tea—it's more expensive and commercial brews can have more grams of sugar than a soda or slice of pie.