Give your soups a beautiful finishing touch by sprinkling chopped parsley on top as a final garnish. "This hearty herb can withstand a lot," says Ghalaini. "I like to wrap it with thick wet paper towels and store it in the refrigerator." Just be sure to trim the ends if you keep parsley in the fridge. Like basil, you can also keep it in a jar of water at room temperature.

Thyme

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com,Julia Sudnitskaya/Shutterstock

Thyme is one of the hardier herbs—you can freeze whole stems in a resealable bag and use the whole leaves when you're ready. Or follow the chive instructions by chopping up your thyme, freezing it with water, and then keeping the cubes in a resealable bag; drop the whole cubes into stews and soups. Want to keep it fresh? Leave it sitting in a small flowerpot with water coming up the thyme at the 1.5-inch mark, says Ghalaini.