There's never a bad time to drink iced coffee.

However, there are bad ways to make iced coffee, like using regular ice cubes. You know what they do to your drink, how they water it down and turn it into coffee-flavored water. No one wants that. We deserve more from our beverages.

Luckily, you can save yourself from this unfortunate experience with one easy solution: coffee ice cubes, like the ones made by our friends at The Burlap Bag. Simply pour leftover coffee (or a fresh pot, your choice) into an ice cube tray and let it sit in the freezer for 3-4 hours. You’ll probably want a tray specifically for coffee cubes so your actual ice cubes don’t taste like java.

Add those to your cup of iced coffee, and as they melt, your drink stays rich sans the extra, unwelcome water.

