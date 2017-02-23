9 Genius Kitchen Hacks to Keep Last Week’s Groceries Fresh

Don't let leftover ingredients go off just because you can't use them all at once.

By Marissa Laliberte
Freeze broth in sections

01_Kitchen_hacks_istock/ALLEKOBroth should be tossed within a week of opening the container, but that usually means wasting about half the carton. Stowing the whole container commits you to thawing the rest when you need it, but freezing the broth in an ice cube tray makes it easy to take out just what you need, according to The Kitchn. As a bonus, the small cubes thaw faster than a large block of broth would.

Mix sugar and marshmallows

02_Kitchen_hacksistock/58shadowsClumpy brown sugar turns a fun baking session into a frustrating battle. You might know that a slice of bread can keep brown sugar from sticking together, but you can also keep marshmallows or apple slices in the bag to keep your sweetener soft. Check out more storage tricks that make food last longer.

Toss the flour bag

03_Kitchen_hacks_istock/Photology1971The paper bag your flour came in could rip and let bugs in. Transfer your flour to an airtight container like a large jar or plastic box, suggests Susan Reid, chef and editor with King Arthur Flour. “Square containers take up 25% less space than round ones, so if you wish your freezer was 25% bigger, start saving those square plastic containers from your last takeout meal!” she told The Kitchn.

Chill whole wheat flour

04_Kitchen_hacks_istock/MKucovaWhite flour is fine in the pantry, but whole wheat flour contains the oily wheat germ, which makes it go rancid quicker. “Whole grain products, from grains to flours, do even better in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer, which will also prolong the shelf-life,” chef Sarah House of Bob’s Red Mill told Epicurious. Don't miss these other food storage guidelines you never knew.

Freeze herbs flat

05_Kitchen_hacks_istock/ManutaThose plastic boxes of herbs won't keep fresh basil and sage fresh very long. Eliminate waste by freezing whatever you don't use. Lay your herbs in a zip-top bag with olive oil, spreading them flat like a sheet before you seal it. The thin layer will freeze the herbs quicker than in an ice cube tray, and it's easy to cut off just as much as you need when you get cooking, according to Serious Eats.

Keep shredded cheese clump-free

06_Kitchen_hacksistock/lisaaMCMost store-bought shredded cheese has additives to keep it from sticking together, but clumps are common if you like shredding cheese yourself. To prevent pieces from sticking, sprinkle a tablespoon or two of cornstarch into a plastic baggie with your cheese shreds, then shake to coat the cheese. The cornstarch will act as an anti-clumping agent, according to the blog Home-Ec 101.

Don’t wrap cheese in plastic

07_Kitchen_hacksistock/letty17Ditch the plastic wrapper your cheese came in—if it isn’t exposed to oxygen, your cheese will dry out quickly. Porous material will keep it fresh longer. Cheese paper is a go-to solution, but parchment paper also works in a pinch.

Don’t rely on the pasta box

08_Kitchen_hacksistock/sumnersgraphicsincSure, the box your dry pasta came in has a flap to keep it shut, but the cardboard isn’t airtight. Leaving leftover uncooked pasta inside could attract bugs and rodents. Keep pests away by transferring the noodles to an airtight container, recommends the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Find out why you throw out pasta and other foods too soon.

Keep ground coffee fresh

09_Kitchen_hacksistock/PietusThe package your coffee came in isn’t the best for keeping the grounds fresh. After you open the bag, pour the coffee grounds into an airtight storage canister. Pick one that won’t let light in to maintain the coffee’s great taste, suggests the National Coffee Association. Don't miss these clever beauty uses for old coffee grounds.


