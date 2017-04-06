Content continues below ad

Soup and stew dippers

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

M'soki is a dish many Tunisian Jews serve for the Passover Seder. "Basically it is a stew with all the fresh vegetables available at springtime," says Got Kosher? chef-owner Alain Cohen. "You make the stew with beef and a homemade sausage resembling kishka. During the last 15 minutes, you dunk the broken pieces of matzah in the soupy stew. The matzah will absorb the juice and will melt in your month like croutons in a French onion soup." (Yum!) This tactic will work with any soup or stew you have handy and want to make.