Layered buffalo chicken nachos with creamy gorgonzola sauce Courtesy Smells Like Home Shred up leftover chicken to make this easy Mexican appetizer from Shred up leftover chicken to make this easy Mexican appetizer from Smells Like Home , which combines crunchy chips with bubbly, melted cheese and velvety avocado.

Jalapeño chicken wraps Taste of Home Bacon-wrapped anything makes every meal better, and when you wrap bacon around jalapeños and strips of chicken, you get an instant fiesta hit. Best served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Bacon-wrapped anything makes every meal better, and when you wrap bacon around jalapeños and strips of chicken, you get an instant fiesta hit. Best served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Get the recipe from Taste of Home

Queso fundido with chorizo Courtesy Smells Like Home Whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or that your team just scored, this Mexican appetizer dip from Whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or that your team just scored, this Mexican appetizer dip from Smells Like Home should satisfy. Loaded with chorizo, jalapeños, and an optional splash (or three) of tequila, it's best served warm with sturdy chips for scooping.

Content continues below ad

Mini phyllo tacos Taste of Home Do you ever wish tacos were smaller just so you could eat more of them? Your wish has been granted. These tacos may be small, but they pack in as much flavor and joy as regular-sized ones. Do you ever wish tacos were smaller just so you could eat more of them? Your wish has been granted. These tacos may be small, but they pack in as much flavor and joy as regular-sized ones. Get the recipe here from Taste of Home

Pulled pork taquitos with chipotle ranch dipping sauce Courtesy Iowas Girl Eats Blogger Blogger Iowa Girl Eats rolls corn tortillas around slow-cooker pulled pork and shredded cheese, then serves this festive Mexican appetizer with a smoky sauce for dipping.

Margarita granita with spicy shrimp Taste of Home Imagine drinking seasoned grilled shrimp into a frozen margarita. That's essentially what you're doing in this Imagine drinking seasoned grilled shrimp into a frozen margarita. That's essentially what you're doing in this Taste of Home recipe , but believe us, the sweet-spicy combo tastes a lot better than it sounds. Here's how to make the perfect margarita to go along with this fun app.

Content continues below ad

Chicken, spinach, and pepper jack enchiladas Courtesy Amy Donovan The The Fearless Homemaker stuffs tortillas with sweet onion, green chiles, cream cheese, shredded Cheddar Jack, and more in this easy Mexican appetizer, then suggests spooning salsa verde (fresh or store-bought) on top.

Huevos diablos Taste of Home For those who need to brush up on their For those who need to brush up on their Spanish phrases , this recipe is for Mexican deviled eggs—and they really do have the devil's heat in them. You can thank the jalapeños for that.

Grilled pepper poppers Courtesy Beth Sachan These zesty peppers from These zesty peppers from Eat.Drink.Smile blend three cheeses (goat, parm, and cream cheese) in a handy, edible jalapeño for a bite-sized Mexican appetizer. Scrape out most of the seeds if you aren't a hot-and-spicy fan.

Content continues below ad

Fried jalapeños Taste of Home A spicier spin on pepper poppers, this A spicier spin on pepper poppers, this Taste of Home recipe isn't your typical deep-fried fair food . Once spicy food lovers try one, they won't be able to get enough.

Black bean and sweet corn guacamole dip Courtesy Iowa Girl Eats Velvety black bean dip, earthy guacamole, and sweet corn kernels are layered in a pretty presentation by Velvety black bean dip, earthy guacamole, and sweet corn kernels are layered in a pretty presentation by Iowa Girl Eats , with an additional sprinkle of crumbly Cojita cheese for a salty snap.

Grilled street corn Taste of Home Everyone who loves Mexican food needs to know how to make grilled street corn. This traditional Everyone who loves Mexican food needs to know how to make grilled street corn. This traditional recipe is easy to make—just grill the corn and cover it with your cheese mixture—and it's a crowd pleaser at any cookout.

Content continues below ad

Mini chicken chimichangas Courtesy Tessa Arias Blogger Blogger Handle the Heat riffs on the classic Mexican appetizer with this fried, flaky take with a filling of corn, salsa, shredded chicken, and melted cheese.

Spicy refried beans Taste of Home All you need for a quick appetizer is a can of refried beans, a jalapeño, cheese, and seasoning. You can serve this All you need for a quick appetizer is a can of refried beans, a jalapeño, cheese, and seasoning. You can serve this recipe with tortilla chips or let your guests dig right in.

7-Layer Mexican dip Courtesy Leah Short Sliced black olives, tomatoes, and green onions dot the top layer of this colorful dip from Sliced black olives, tomatoes, and green onions dot the top layer of this colorful dip from So, How's It Taste? Try adding chipotle powder for a smoky flavor.

Content continues below ad

Mexican chicken wings Taste of Home Don't expect any leftovers. This Don't expect any leftovers. This recipe adds a Spanish kick to regular wings with its special jalapeño cilantro dip, which works just as well for tortilla chips once you run out of wings.

Tableside guacamole Courtesy Angela Roberts The secret ingredient in this guac from The secret ingredient in this guac from Spinach Tiger ? Freshly squeezed orange juice. This recipe scales up really well: use one avocado per person and adjust the other ingredients accordingly.

Pork burritos Taste of Home The best part of this The best part of this recipe is that your slow cooker does most of the work for you. Once your pork is tender, just top it with avocado, sour cream, and cilantro—and you've got a spicy masterpiece.

Content continues below ad

Creamy chicken taquitos Courtesy Tessa Arias Skip the freezer aisle and instead make these fun Mexican appetizers from Skip the freezer aisle and instead make these fun Mexican appetizers from Handle the Heat with simple, fresh ingredients like red bell pepper, cilantro, garlic and lime juice. If you're eating meatless, serve with refried beans instead of chicken.

Beefy taco dip Taste of Home You can never have too many taco dip recipes. This You can never have too many taco dip recipes. This award-winning one comes from a Taste of Home reader in Nova Scotia who found that the secret to perfect taco dip is all in the layering.

Vegan red pepper spinach quesadillas Courtesy Alyssa Rimmer Not just for vegans, though: this Mexican appetizer from Not just for vegans, though: this Mexican appetizer from Queen of Quinoa only requires five ingredients and comes together really quickly for parties. P.S. No judgment if you start making these for breakfast, too.

Content continues below ad

Chipotle lime corn cobs Taste of Home Traditional Mexican street corn is a versatile dish because changing just a few ingredients can give it an entirely different flavor. This Traditional Mexican street corn is a versatile dish because changing just a few ingredients can give it an entirely different flavor. This version swaps in Asiago cheese for Parmesan and adds chipotle pepper for a spicier kick.

Chicken tortilla soup Courtesy Lemons & Anchovies Pantry staples like canned chicken broth, tomatoes, corn, and black beans make short work of this classic Mexican soup from Pantry staples like canned chicken broth, tomatoes, corn, and black beans make short work of this classic Mexican soup from Lemons and Anchovies . Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, crushed tortilla chips or sour cream—and don't forget a squeeze of lime.

Creamy pumpkin Mexican soup Courtesy Alyssa Rimmer This nourishing bowl from This nourishing bowl from Queen of Quinoa blends smooth pumpkin puree with cashew milk and adds heat from cinnamon, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper.

Content continues below ad

Vegetarian tortilla soup Courtesy Cookie and Kate Blog This meatless meal from This meatless meal from Cookie & Kate shines with flavor from lime and jalapeño. Creamy avocado contrasts against crispy tortilla strips, baked golden brown.

Hibiscus flower enchiladas Courtesy Lindsay Landis Chewy dried hibiscus flowers complement shredded carrots and jicama in these inventive enchiladas from Chewy dried hibiscus flowers complement shredded carrots and jicama in these inventive enchiladas from Love and Olive Oil , which are smothered in a generous tomato chipotle sauce, plus crunchy purple cabbage and salty Cotija cheese.

Fresh lime margaritas Taste of Home Get the party started right with an easy Get the party started right with an easy Taste of Home recipe for everyone's Cinco de Mayo drink of choice. (Well, we assume it's everyone's favorite.) It only takes 15 minutes, and you can switch things up with frozen and flavored marg options.

Content continues below ad

Pork taquitos Taste of Home Taquitos are one of the most popular Mexican appetizers, and these homemade ones taste SO much better than the frozen store-bought ones. Taquitos are one of the most popular Mexican appetizers, and these homemade ones taste SO much better than the frozen store-bought ones. Get the recipe from Taste of Home

Salsa rice Taste of Home You can't get much simpler than this 15 minute You can't get much simpler than this 15 minute recipe from Taste of Home . Just boil water and chunky salsa, add rice, and top it with cheese. This dish makes a perfect side when you're crunched for time.

Smoked salmon quesadillas with creamy chipotle sauce Taste of Home Sure, everyone loves a good chicken quesadilla, but a salmon quesadilla? Even better. With this Sure, everyone loves a good chicken quesadilla, but a salmon quesadilla? Even better. With this recipe , you can wow guests with a creative spin on a traditional meal and wow their tastebuds with a spicy yet creamy spread.

Content continues below ad