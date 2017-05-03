31 Easy Mexican Appetizers (and Snacks!) Anyone Can Make

Taco'bout delicious: These creative Mexican appetizer recipes come together quickly for a potluck, a party, or just a pantry meal with the family.

Layered buffalo chicken nachos with creamy gorgonzola sauce

Courtesy Smells Like Home Shred up leftover chicken to make this easy Mexican appetizer from Smells Like Home, which combines crunchy chips with bubbly, melted cheese and velvety avocado.

Jalapeño chicken wraps

02-easy-mexican-appetizers-JalapenoChickenWrapsTaste of HomeBacon-wrapped anything makes every meal better, and when you wrap bacon around jalapeños and strips of chicken, you get an instant fiesta hit. Best served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Get the recipe from Taste of Home.

Queso fundido with chorizo

Courtesy Smells Like Home

Whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or that your team just scored, this Mexican appetizer dip from Smells Like Home should satisfy. Loaded with chorizo, jalapeños, and an optional splash (or three) of tequila, it's best served warm with sturdy chips for scooping.

Mini phyllo tacos

04-easy-mexican-recipes-MiniPhylloTacosTaste of HomeDo you ever wish tacos were smaller just so you could eat more of them? Your wish has been granted. These tacos may be small, but they pack in as much flavor and joy as regular-sized ones. Get the recipe here from Taste of Home.

Pulled pork taquitos with chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Courtesy Iowas Girl Eats

Blogger Iowa Girl Eats rolls corn tortillas around slow-cooker pulled pork and shredded cheese, then serves this festive Mexican appetizer with a smoky sauce for dipping.

Margarita granita with spicy shrimp

06--easy-mexican-recipes-MargaritaGranitaWSpicyShrimpTaste of HomeImagine drinking seasoned grilled shrimp into a frozen margarita. That's essentially what you're doing in this Taste of Home recipe, but believe us, the sweet-spicy combo tastes a lot better than it sounds. Here's how to make the perfect margarita to go along with this fun app.

Chicken, spinach, and pepper jack enchiladas

Courtesy Amy Donovan

The Fearless Homemaker stuffs tortillas with sweet onion, green chiles, cream cheese, shredded Cheddar Jack, and more in this easy Mexican appetizer, then suggests spooning salsa verde (fresh or store-bought) on top.

Huevos diablos

08-easy-mexican-recipes-HuevosDiablosTaste of HomeFor those who need to brush up on their Spanish phrases, this recipe is for Mexican deviled eggs—and they really do have the devil's heat in them. You can thank the jalapeños for that.

Grilled pepper poppers

Courtesy Beth Sachan

These zesty peppers from Eat.Drink.Smile blend three cheeses (goat, parm, and cream cheese) in a handy, edible jalapeño for a bite-sized Mexican appetizer. Scrape out most of the seeds if you aren't a hot-and-spicy fan.

Fried jalapeños

10-easy-mexican-recipes-FriedJalapenosTaste of HomeA spicier spin on pepper poppers, this Taste of Home recipe isn't your typical deep-fried fair food. Once spicy food lovers try one, they won't be able to get enough.

Black bean and sweet corn guacamole dip

Courtesy Iowa Girl Eats

Velvety black bean dip, earthy guacamole, and sweet corn kernels are layered in a pretty presentation by Iowa Girl Eats, with an additional sprinkle of crumbly Cojita cheese for a salty snap.

Grilled street corn

12-easy-mexican-recipes-GrilledStreetCornTaste of HomeEveryone who loves Mexican food needs to know how to make grilled street corn. This traditional recipe is easy to make—just grill the corn and cover it with your cheese mixture—and it's a crowd pleaser at any cookout.

Mini chicken chimichangas

Courtesy Tessa Arias

Blogger Handle the Heat riffs on the classic Mexican appetizer with this fried, flaky take with a filling of corn, salsa, shredded chicken, and melted cheese.

Spicy refried beans

14-easy-mexican-recipes-SpicyrefriedBeansTaste of HomeAll you need for a quick appetizer is a can of refried beans, a jalapeño, cheese, and seasoning. You can serve this recipe with tortilla chips or let your guests dig right in.

7-Layer Mexican dip

Courtesy Leah Short

Sliced black olives, tomatoes, and green onions dot the top layer of this colorful dip from So, How's It Taste?  Try adding chipotle powder for a smoky flavor.

Mexican chicken wings

16-easy-mexican-recipes-MexicanChickenWingsTaste of HomeDon't expect any leftovers. This recipe adds a Spanish kick to regular wings with its special jalapeño cilantro dip, which works just as well for tortilla chips once you run out of wings.

Tableside guacamole

Courtesy Angela Roberts

The secret ingredient in this guac from Spinach Tiger? Freshly squeezed orange juice. This recipe scales up really well: use one avocado per person and adjust the other ingredients accordingly.

Pork burritos

18-easy-mexican-recipes-PorkBurritosTaste of HomeThe best part of this recipe is that your slow cooker does most of the work for you. Once your pork is tender, just top it with avocado, sour cream, and cilantro—and you've got a spicy masterpiece.

Creamy chicken taquitos

Courtesy Tessa Arias

Skip the freezer aisle and instead make these fun Mexican appetizers from Handle the Heat with simple, fresh ingredients like red bell pepper, cilantro, garlic and lime juice. If you're eating meatless, serve with refried beans instead of chicken.

Beefy taco dip

20-easy-mexican-recipes-BeefyTacoDipTaste of HomeYou can never have too many taco dip recipes. This award-winning one comes from a Taste of Home reader in Nova Scotia who found that the secret to perfect taco dip is all in the layering.

Vegan red pepper spinach quesadillas

Courtesy Alyssa Rimmer

Not just for vegans, though: this Mexican appetizer from Queen of Quinoa only requires five ingredients and comes together really quickly for parties. P.S. No judgment if you start making these for breakfast, too.

Chipotle lime corn cobs

22-easy-mexican-recipes-ChipotleLimeCornCobsTaste of HomeTraditional Mexican street corn is a versatile dish because changing just a few ingredients can give it an entirely different flavor. This version swaps in Asiago cheese for Parmesan and adds chipotle pepper for a spicier kick.

Chicken tortilla soup

Courtesy Lemons & Anchovies

Pantry staples like canned chicken broth, tomatoes, corn, and black beans make short work of this classic Mexican soup from Lemons and Anchovies. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, crushed tortilla chips or sour cream—and don't forget a squeeze of lime.

Creamy pumpkin Mexican soup

Courtesy Alyssa Rimmer

This nourishing bowl from Queen of Quinoa blends smooth pumpkin puree with cashew milk and adds heat from cinnamon, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper.

Vegetarian tortilla soup

Courtesy Cookie and Kate Blog

This meatless meal from Cookie & Kate shines with flavor from lime and jalapeño. Creamy avocado contrasts against crispy tortilla strips, baked golden brown.

Hibiscus flower enchiladas

Courtesy Lindsay Landis

Chewy dried hibiscus flowers complement shredded carrots and jicama in these inventive enchiladas from Love and Olive Oil, which are smothered in a generous tomato chipotle sauce, plus crunchy purple cabbage and salty Cotija cheese.

Fresh lime margaritas

27-easy-mexican-recipes-FreshLimeMargaritaTaste of HomeGet the party started right with an easy Taste of Home recipe for everyone's Cinco de Mayo drink of choice. (Well, we assume it's everyone's favorite.) It only takes 15 minutes, and you can switch things up with frozen and flavored marg options.

Pork taquitos

28-easy-mexican-recipes-PorkTaquitosTaste of HomeTaquitos are one of the most popular Mexican appetizers, and these homemade ones taste SO much better than the frozen store-bought ones. Get the recipe from Taste of Home.

Salsa rice

29-easy-mexican-recipes-SalsaRiceTaste of HomeYou can't get much simpler than this 15 minute recipe from Taste of Home. Just boil water and chunky salsa, add rice, and top it with cheese. This dish makes a perfect side when you're crunched for time.

Smoked salmon quesadillas with creamy chipotle sauce

30-easy-mexican-recipes-SmokedSalmonCreamyChipotleSauceTaste of HomeSure, everyone loves a good chicken quesadilla, but a salmon quesadilla? Even better. With this recipe, you can wow guests with a creative spin on a traditional meal and wow their tastebuds with a spicy yet creamy spread.

Grilled guacamole

31-easy-mexican-recipes-GrilledGuacamoleTaste of HomeHave you ever thought about grilling avocados? They're one of the foods you didn't know you could grill, but once you taste them, you won't be able to get enough of that smokey flavor. Get the recipe from Taste of Home.

