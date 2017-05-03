31 Easy Mexican Appetizers (and Snacks!) Anyone Can Make
Taco'bout delicious: These creative Mexican appetizer recipes come together quickly for a potluck, a party, or just a pantry meal with the family.
Layered buffalo chicken nachos with creamy gorgonzola sauceCourtesy Smells Like Home Shred up leftover chicken to make this easy Mexican appetizer from Smells Like Home, which combines crunchy chips with bubbly, melted cheese and velvety avocado.
Jalapeño chicken wrapsTaste of HomeBacon-wrapped anything makes every meal better, and when you wrap bacon around jalapeños and strips of chicken, you get an instant fiesta hit. Best served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Get the recipe from Taste of Home.
Queso fundido with chorizo
Courtesy Smells Like HomeWhether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or that your team just scored, this Mexican appetizer dip from Smells Like Home should satisfy. Loaded with chorizo, jalapeños, and an optional splash (or three) of tequila, it's best served warm with sturdy chips for scooping.
Content continues below ad
Mini phyllo tacosTaste of HomeDo you ever wish tacos were smaller just so you could eat more of them? Your wish has been granted. These tacos may be small, but they pack in as much flavor and joy as regular-sized ones. Get the recipe here from Taste of Home.
Pulled pork taquitos with chipotle ranch dipping sauce
Courtesy Iowas Girl EatsBlogger Iowa Girl Eats rolls corn tortillas around slow-cooker pulled pork and shredded cheese, then serves this festive Mexican appetizer with a smoky sauce for dipping.
Margarita granita with spicy shrimpTaste of HomeImagine drinking seasoned grilled shrimp into a frozen margarita. That's essentially what you're doing in this Taste of Home recipe, but believe us, the sweet-spicy combo tastes a lot better than it sounds. Here's how to make the perfect margarita to go along with this fun app.
Content continues below ad
Chicken, spinach, and pepper jack enchiladas
Courtesy Amy DonovanThe Fearless Homemaker stuffs tortillas with sweet onion, green chiles, cream cheese, shredded Cheddar Jack, and more in this easy Mexican appetizer, then suggests spooning salsa verde (fresh or store-bought) on top.
Huevos diablosTaste of HomeFor those who need to brush up on their Spanish phrases, this recipe is for Mexican deviled eggs—and they really do have the devil's heat in them. You can thank the jalapeños for that.
Grilled pepper poppers
Courtesy Beth SachanThese zesty peppers from Eat.Drink.Smile blend three cheeses (goat, parm, and cream cheese) in a handy, edible jalapeño for a bite-sized Mexican appetizer. Scrape out most of the seeds if you aren't a hot-and-spicy fan.
Content continues below ad
Fried jalapeñosTaste of HomeA spicier spin on pepper poppers, this Taste of Home recipe isn't your typical deep-fried fair food. Once spicy food lovers try one, they won't be able to get enough.
Black bean and sweet corn guacamole dip
Courtesy Iowa Girl EatsVelvety black bean dip, earthy guacamole, and sweet corn kernels are layered in a pretty presentation by Iowa Girl Eats, with an additional sprinkle of crumbly Cojita cheese for a salty snap.
Grilled street cornTaste of HomeEveryone who loves Mexican food needs to know how to make grilled street corn. This traditional recipe is easy to make—just grill the corn and cover it with your cheese mixture—and it's a crowd pleaser at any cookout.
Content continues below ad
Mini chicken chimichangas
Courtesy Tessa AriasBlogger Handle the Heat riffs on the classic Mexican appetizer with this fried, flaky take with a filling of corn, salsa, shredded chicken, and melted cheese.
Spicy refried beansTaste of HomeAll you need for a quick appetizer is a can of refried beans, a jalapeño, cheese, and seasoning. You can serve this recipe with tortilla chips or let your guests dig right in.
7-Layer Mexican dip
Courtesy Leah ShortSliced black olives, tomatoes, and green onions dot the top layer of this colorful dip from So, How's It Taste? Try adding chipotle powder for a smoky flavor.
Content continues below ad
Mexican chicken wingsTaste of HomeDon't expect any leftovers. This recipe adds a Spanish kick to regular wings with its special jalapeño cilantro dip, which works just as well for tortilla chips once you run out of wings.
Tableside guacamole
Courtesy Angela RobertsThe secret ingredient in this guac from Spinach Tiger? Freshly squeezed orange juice. This recipe scales up really well: use one avocado per person and adjust the other ingredients accordingly.
Pork burritosTaste of HomeThe best part of this recipe is that your slow cooker does most of the work for you. Once your pork is tender, just top it with avocado, sour cream, and cilantro—and you've got a spicy masterpiece.
Content continues below ad
Creamy chicken taquitos
Courtesy Tessa AriasSkip the freezer aisle and instead make these fun Mexican appetizers from Handle the Heat with simple, fresh ingredients like red bell pepper, cilantro, garlic and lime juice. If you're eating meatless, serve with refried beans instead of chicken.
Beefy taco dipTaste of HomeYou can never have too many taco dip recipes. This award-winning one comes from a Taste of Home reader in Nova Scotia who found that the secret to perfect taco dip is all in the layering.
Vegan red pepper spinach quesadillas
Courtesy Alyssa RimmerNot just for vegans, though: this Mexican appetizer from Queen of Quinoa only requires five ingredients and comes together really quickly for parties. P.S. No judgment if you start making these for breakfast, too.
Content continues below ad
Chipotle lime corn cobsTaste of HomeTraditional Mexican street corn is a versatile dish because changing just a few ingredients can give it an entirely different flavor. This version swaps in Asiago cheese for Parmesan and adds chipotle pepper for a spicier kick.
Chicken tortilla soup
Courtesy Lemons & AnchoviesPantry staples like canned chicken broth, tomatoes, corn, and black beans make short work of this classic Mexican soup from Lemons and Anchovies. Garnish with shredded cheddar cheese, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, crushed tortilla chips or sour cream—and don't forget a squeeze of lime.
Creamy pumpkin Mexican soup
Courtesy Alyssa RimmerThis nourishing bowl from Queen of Quinoa blends smooth pumpkin puree with cashew milk and adds heat from cinnamon, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper.
Content continues below ad
Vegetarian tortilla soup
Courtesy Cookie and Kate BlogThis meatless meal from Cookie & Kate shines with flavor from lime and jalapeño. Creamy avocado contrasts against crispy tortilla strips, baked golden brown.
Hibiscus flower enchiladas
Courtesy Lindsay LandisChewy dried hibiscus flowers complement shredded carrots and jicama in these inventive enchiladas from Love and Olive Oil, which are smothered in a generous tomato chipotle sauce, plus crunchy purple cabbage and salty Cotija cheese.
Fresh lime margaritasTaste of HomeGet the party started right with an easy Taste of Home recipe for everyone's Cinco de Mayo drink of choice. (Well, we assume it's everyone's favorite.) It only takes 15 minutes, and you can switch things up with frozen and flavored marg options.
Content continues below ad
Pork taquitosTaste of HomeTaquitos are one of the most popular Mexican appetizers, and these homemade ones taste SO much better than the frozen store-bought ones. Get the recipe from Taste of Home.
Salsa riceTaste of HomeYou can't get much simpler than this 15 minute recipe from Taste of Home. Just boil water and chunky salsa, add rice, and top it with cheese. This dish makes a perfect side when you're crunched for time.
Smoked salmon quesadillas with creamy chipotle sauceTaste of HomeSure, everyone loves a good chicken quesadilla, but a salmon quesadilla? Even better. With this recipe, you can wow guests with a creative spin on a traditional meal and wow their tastebuds with a spicy yet creamy spread.
Content continues below ad
Grilled guacamoleTaste of HomeHave you ever thought about grilling avocados? They're one of the foods you didn't know you could grill, but once you taste them, you won't be able to get enough of that smokey flavor. Get the recipe from Taste of Home.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.