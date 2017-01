No one knows lobster better than Rich Vellante, executive chef of Legal Sea Foods , who says that cooking them in the microwave is the way to go and is even preferable to steaming or grilling them. "Microwaving allows the flesh to steam in its own juices and the lobster meat is rendered juicy, tender, and exceptionally flavorful." Chef Vellante says to place the live lobster in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes to dull it, place on a microwaveable plate, remove the rubber bands around the claws, put half a lemon and 2 tablespoons of water on top, then microwave on the highest setting. Microwave a 1-pound lobster for 6 1/2 to 7 minutes (add a minute for each additional quarter pound). Let the lobster cool in the microwave for 10 minutes before serving. "Cooked in a microwave, the meat retains its brininess and stays firm, yet is very tender and juicy," Vellante says. "The cooking happens from the inside out versus conventional cooking." Be sure to avoid these common microwave mistakes