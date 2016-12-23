Add a pinch of salt

It might seem counterintuitive, but sometimes it takes a pinch of sea salt to bring out a richer sweetness in our desserts. "The one thing I always do with chocolate chip cookies is use chopped chocolate and finish with a sprinkle of sea salt," says Laura Cronin, pastry chef, Perbacco Ristorante + Bar, and barbacco." I like to rough chop my chocolate so that all the pieces melt at different temperatures. It gives the cookies a nice marbled look. I change it up with dark and milk chocolates or use both!" As for sea salts, Cronin mixes Maldon sea salt with vanilla bean or coffee.