Make sure your cookie sheet is completely cool before you use it, or your cookies will get brown on the edges. "Placing dollops of dough on a warm or hot sheet will start the dough softening/baking, and the edges will begin spreading out and start to brown too quickly," explains Nestlé Toll House Chief Baking Specialist Jenny Harper. If necessary, chill your batch briefly in the refrigerator or freezer first. Also important: Make sure your baking sheet is completely clean of grease between batches, Harper adds. You can also save cleaning time by laying down parchment paper.