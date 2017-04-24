Content continues below ad

Introduce very simple dishes from other cultures

Maria Kovaleva/Shutterstock

Pick a recipe from another culture that mirrors the comforting elements of kid-friendly American dishes. There are a lot of good swaps in German cuisine, for example. "We love to grate cheese and add it to a breadcrumb mix for schnitzel," says Salama. "The kids think of as a different version of Chicken Parm. Or we make our own spaetzle and dress with a bit of olive oil and salt, it tastes and feels like macaroni to the kids, but broadens their horizons." To make spaetzle, combine two cups of flour with three lightly-beaten eggs and a cup of milk, and scoop spoonfuls of the batter into a pot of boiling water. Cook for three to four minutes, and drain it into a bowl of ice water. Drain again, toss with olive oil, and toast for a few minutes in a large skillet with butter or oil. Serve as is, or with a bit of garnish.