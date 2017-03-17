Irish Soda Bread Taste of Home "This St. Patrick's Day recipe makes a beautiful high loaf of bread dotted with sweet raisins. It doesn't last long at our house this time of year." writes Gloria Warczak, of Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Get the recipe »

Irish Stew Taste of Home This satisfying St. Patrick's Day main course recipe from Lois G. of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, is chock-full of potatoes, turnips, carrots, and lamb. Get the recipe »

Corned Beef 'n' Cabbage Taste of Home Have a St. Patrick's Day celebration for two with this traditional recipe from Connie Lou Blommers of Pella, Iowa. Get the recipe »

Glazed Corned Beef Dinner Taste of Home “This St. Patrick's Day recipe is so tasty that it's the only way my family will eat corned beef. The glaze is the kicker!” writes Shannon Strate of Salt Lake City, Utah. Get the recipe »

Irish Mint Brownies Taste of Home "I wanted something special to take to a church potluck, so I invented these layered treats," writes Lori R. of Sioux City, Iowa. "They are great for St. Patrick's Day as well. The brownies are topped with a mint-flavored mousse and bittersweet chocolate icing." Get the recipe »

Green Eggs and Ham This take on the quintessential green favorite layers hard-boiled eggs, broccoli, and ham in a cheesy sauce. Fun for a St. Patrick's Day brunch. Get the recipe »

Easy Irish Coffee Recipe For a great ending to your St. Patrick's Day celebration, try this easy Irish coffee as an alternative to cookies or cake. Get the recipe »

Irish Creme Chocolate Trifle Taste of Home "I created this yummy trifle when I was given a bottle of Irish Cream liqueur as a gift and had leftover peppermint candy," relates Margaret Wilson of Hemet, California. "It’s always rich and decadent." Get the recipe »

Peppermint Hot Chocolate Taste of Home More than a hint of cool mint makes this delicious St. Patrick's Day drink more special than traditional hot chocolate. Get the recipe »

Corned Beef and Cabbage Calzones Serve these fun pockets on St. Patrick's Day as a part of your meal, or make smaller sized bites to set out as snacks or appetizers. Get the recipe »

New Irish Stew This classic celebratory dish for St. Patrick's Day takes on modern proportions with more vegetables and less meat. Get the recipe »

Irish Mashed Potatoes with Cabbage and Leeks Try this unique take on traditional mashed potatoes with this pretty, pale green St. Patrick's Day recipe. Get the recipe »

Rye Party Puffs Taste of Home "I can't go anywhere without taking along my puffs. A platterful of these will disappear even with a small group," writes Kelly Williams, of La Porte, Indiana, about her corned beef-filled rolls. Get the recipe »

Reuben Casserole Sauerkraut fans will love this hearty, layered casserole with its traditional Reuben taste, as shared by Agnes Golian of Garfield Heights, Ohio. Get the recipe »

Mini Reuben Casseroles Taste of Home Capture the classic flavor of a Reuben sandwich in these tiny casseroles. A perfect individual sized portion to hand out to your guests at your St. Patrick's Day celebration. Get the recipe »

West Virginia Shepard’s Pie Taste of Home “Mashed parsnips and potatoes spread over a savory mixture of lamb and fresh herbs make this dish extra special,” said Tina Price of Deep Water, West Virginia. “The recipe comes from the Scotch-Irish who put down roots in this area long ago.” “Mashed parsnips and potatoes spread over a savory mixture of lamb and fresh herbs make this dish extra special,” said Tina Price of Deep Water, West Virginia. “The recipe comes from the Scotch-Irish who put down roots in this area long ago.” Get the recipe »

St. Patrick’s Day Popcorn Taste of Home Give this classic treat a green twist to put your guests in a festive mood. Give this classic treat a green twist to put your guests in a festive mood. Get the recipe »

Mashed Potato Spinach Bake Taste of Home This delicious dish is perfect for family gatherings because you can make it ahead and stick it in the oven to cook when your guests arrive. This delicious dish is perfect for family gatherings because you can make it ahead and stick it in the oven to cook when your guests arrive. Get the recipe »

Reuben Strata Recipe Taste of Home “Sure, you could turn last night’s corned beef into a Reuben sandwich, but strata is more fun—and just as simple,” writes Patterson Watkins of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “Sure, you could turn last night’s corned beef into a Reuben sandwich, but strata is more fun—and just as simple,” writes Patterson Watkins of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Get the recipe »

Mushroom Asparagus Quiche Taste of Home “Loads of asparagus pieces add color and flavor to this hearty, creamy quiche. And its easy crescent roll crust means you'll have dinner ready in a snap!” writes Sharon Fujita of Fontana, California. “Loads of asparagus pieces add color and flavor to this hearty, creamy quiche. And its easy crescent roll crust means you'll have dinner ready in a snap!” writes Sharon Fujita of Fontana, California. Get the recipe »

Irish Soda Bread Muffins Taste of Home Put a spin on the classic Irish soda bread and make muffins. They still have the same great flavor and are easy to pop in your mouth. Put a spin on the classic Irish soda bread and make muffins. They still have the same great flavor and are easy to pop in your mouth. Get the recipe »

Blarney Breakfast Bake Taste of Home “I got this recipe from my mom, and I used it when I served an Irish brunch to my neighbors for St. Patrick's Day,” says Kerry Barnett-Amundson of Ocean Park, Washington. “I got this recipe from my mom, and I used it when I served an Irish brunch to my neighbors for St. Patrick's Day,” says Kerry Barnett-Amundson of Ocean Park, Washington. Get the recipe »

Potato Rolls Taste of Home This easy to make recipe is a great way to use up your left over potatoes. This easy to make recipe is a great way to use up your left over potatoes. Get the recipe »

Pistachio Pudding Cake Taste of Home This dessert is easy to whip up and will look festive on your table. “The dessert is perfect for St. Patrick's Day…and you won't need the luck of the Irish to whip it up!” writes Suzanne Winkhart of Bolivar, Ohio. This dessert is easy to whip up and will look festive on your table. “The dessert is perfect for St. Patrick's Day…and you won't need the luck of the Irish to whip it up!” writes Suzanne Winkhart of Bolivar, Ohio. Get the recipe »

