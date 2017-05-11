Content continues below ad

Steak with visible fat

Evgeny Karandaev/Shutterstock

The best tasting steak is usually a cut that’s nicely marbled, but that sought after marbling also means it’s higher in fat. Pick a leaner cut, like beef tenderloin or sirloin, and bring out the flavor by seasoning with just a little salt, pepper, and lemon juice. “Don’t season it heavy before grilling. Instead, sprinkle a bit of sea salt, cracked black pepper, and fresh squeezed lemon juice over the top as soon as you’re finished. That brightens it right up and you won’t miss the fat,” says Dahlmann. “You can take it one step further and grill half a lemon so it gets a nice char; that makes the lemon juice even sweeter and delivers a great flavor punch when you squeeze it on the meat.”