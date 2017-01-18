Reminisce Extra Magazine

Believe it or not, the Abominable Snowman visited the sleepy town of Acushnet, Massachusetts, where I grew up, not once but three times.

The first was during the winter of 1966, an event captured in this photo (above). I’m the little one dressed in red. My aunt Germaine Stephens is the teenager behind me, with my sister Jo Ann Costa Deslauriers between us. My brothers Danny (back) and Marc are on the other side. Our father, Daniel, built the snowman in our backyard, using his Marine Corps sword to carve its features.

The snow creature returned in 1969 and made its final appearance after the blizzard of 1978. Sure does seem like snow was much deeper back then. I now live with my husband and two sons in a place where the snowman never visits!