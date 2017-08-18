Heryz Zahhar/ShutterstockI scream! You scream! We all scream for 31 flavors of ice cream! The popular ice cream chain, Baskin Robbins, is known for their long list of delicious flavors and pink spoons. But have you ever taken a closer look at their logo? There’s something hidden in it. (These other company logos also have hidden symbols.)

Burt Baskin and Irv Robbins got together and merged their individual ice cream parlors to create Baskin Robbins in 1953. At the time, it was rare to offer as many flavors as they did and they wanted to brag about it in their logo and on their storefronts. The number 31 proudly stood out from the name.

Since then, the logo has been modernized, but it still includes the number 31. It’s just hidden. Now that we’ve pointed it out, can you see it? The pink parts of the B and R make up the number 31. All of the hard work Burt and Irv put in is still shown in their logo today. (Check out how other logos have changed over time. You’ll never believe what the Apple logo first looked like.)

It’s OK that you were too consumed with your ice cream to notice this fun quirk. We were too.