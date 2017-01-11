Not a Fan of Valentine’s Day? Here Are 7 Ways to Boycott the Holiday

Try these fun things to make the 14th a little less miserable.

By Morgan Cutolo
View as Slideshow

It's that time again...

corneriStock/catlaneThere are two types of people in this world: Those who love Valentine’s Day and those who wish their calendars went from February 13 straight to the 15. If you're part of the latter, this article's for you. This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday so you could easily go into the office and pretend like it's any other day. Of course, you'll have to shield your eyes from the bouquets of flowers getting delivered to your coworkers then come straight home after work to avoid all those lovey-dovey couples in restaurants. Or...you could take advantage of this holiday that begrudgingly comes every year while boycotting it. Here's how:

Learn to love something new

learniStock/fizkesValentine’s Day is about expressing your love for your significant other with lavish gifts and treats. Boycott Valentine’s Day this year by learning to love something new. Try out that yoga class you’ve been meaning to go to for the last couple of months, or pick up a new hobby such as drawing or writing.

Volunteer

volunteeriStock/giovanniiaioneThere is no better way to make yourself feel good and appreciated than giving your time to others. Instead of sitting in a crowded restaurant filled with couples gazing into each other's eyes, volunteer at a local food pantry or animal shelter.

Content continues below ad

Go out with your friends

friendsiStock/dragonimagesTo take your mind off of the pressure of Valentine’s Day, spend time with people that you love and make you happy. Invite your family over for a wine and cheese party or go out with your friends.

Save your money—clean out your kitchen

save moneyiStock/andresrValentine’s Day is unnecessarily expensive. People spend ridiculous amounts of money on not only jewelry and flowers, but also dinner at an upscale restaurant. Take advantage of the foods you have in your pantry and refrigerator and make a creative meal. You’ll save money, and clean out your kitchen in the process. Need some ideas? Try these 17 delicious burger recipes.

Read your favorite book

readiStock/gilaxiaReading is the perfect single activity. Boycott Valentine’s Day this year by crawling into bed and cracking open a good book. Not a bookworm? Turn on Netflix, and have a laugh at any of these funny movies.

Content continues below ad

Treat yourself

treatiStock/didesign021It can be hard to watch everyone else besides you get spoiled on Valentine’s Day. But who needs a Valentine to go on a shopping spree? That's right; Take this opportunity to treat yourself to a spa day or buy yourself a new pair of shoes. If you plan ahead, you could even have a package delivered to yourself on the 14th so you can have something waiting for your when you come home from work.

Visit or call your loved ones

calliStock/kupicooLet your family and close friends know that they are loved. You will definitely feel better after being able to catch up with your grandma or friend that you haven’t been able to get together with for a while.

Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you the newsletter each week, and we may also send you occasional special offers from Reader's Digest. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.