How to Build the Snow Fort of Your Dreams in 5 Easy Steps

If you love snow, then this important survival skill is also a fun winter activity to do with kids.

By The Editors of Country
Country Extra Magazine Mark the area for your snow hut by making a circle in the snow that’s about 10 feet in diameter.
Country Extra Magazine Start piling snow. Be sure to mix the snow to break up any chunks. Stop when the snow dome is about 6 feet high.
Country Extra Magazine Find a dozen or so branches. Poke them about 1 foot deep into the pile through the top and the sides.

Country Extra Magazine Let the pile set for at least an hour. This is a good time to go inside and warm up with a nice cup of hot chocolate.
Country Extra Magazine Time to dig! Hollow out the mound until you see the branches poking through the snow. You’ve made a shelter!

