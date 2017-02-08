Country Extra Magazine Mark the area for your snow hut by making a circle in the snow that’s about 10 feet in diameter. Mark the area for your snow hut by making a circle in the snow that’s about 10 feet in diameter.

Start piling snow. Be sure to mix the snow to break up any chunks. Stop when the snow dome is about 6 feet high.

Find a dozen or so branches. Poke them about 1 foot deep into the pile through the top and the sides.

Let the pile set for at least an hour. This is a good time to go inside and warm up with a nice cup of hot chocolate.

Time to dig! Hollow out the mound until you see the branches poking through the snow. You've made a shelter!

Time to dig! Hollow out the mound until you see the branches poking through the snow. You’ve made a shelter!

