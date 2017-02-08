How to Build the Snow Fort of Your Dreams in 5 Easy Steps
If you love snow, then this important survival skill is also a fun winter activity to do with kids.
Content continues below ad
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Funny Stuff
8 Things that Can Happen When You Cut Your Hair Short
These 6 Hilarious Doodles by Former Presidents Are What Politics Needs Right Now
The president’s pen signs bills into law, affirms declarations of war, and, on occasion, draws happy little fishies. Like anyone else subjected to long, boring meetings, the Big Boss doodles. Here, from the book ‘Presidential Doodles’ by historian David Greenberg, are six essential executive scribbles.