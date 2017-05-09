25 Clever Jokes That Make You Sound Smart

Joke 1 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com The smartest joke I ever heard was so clever, I didn’t get it. It had to be explained to me seven times before I sort of got it. By the eighth explanation, I’d wised up enough to say, “Oh, now I get it,” just to shut them up. Here it is: “Counting in binary is as easy as 01 10 11.” I’m still not sure I get it, but I tell it all the time just These gags, held in high esteem among the literati, are best told while wearing a smoking jacket and a smug smile. What do you get when you cross a joke with a rhetorical question? “Am I missing something? There’s no response.” That’s because rhetorical questions don’t get one. “Am I a dolt or what?” Umm …is that a rhetorical question? The smartest joke I ever heard was so clever, I didn’t get it. It had to be explained to me seven times before I sort of got it. By the eighth explanation, I’d wised up enough to say, “Oh, now I get it,” just to shut them up. Here it is: “Counting in binary is as easy as 01 10 11.” I’m still not sure I get it, but I tell it all the time just so I sound smart . (Here’s the kind of joke I like: “What did 0 say to 8? Nice belt.”) If you want to find out how it feels to sound smart, try out some of these jokes. Still confused? I tried explaining each below, in bold. (While you're at it, follow these little grammar rules to make you sound even smarter.)What do you get when you cross a joke with a rhetorical question?

Joke 2 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com 

A pun, a play on words, and a limerick walk into a bar. No joke.

The joke wasn't there because it was busy parking the car. If you also laugh at these dark jokes, you're probably a genius

Joke 3 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Oh, man! A hyperbole totally ripped into this bar and destroyed everything! A hyperbole is an exaggerated claim. No, really, realllllllllllyyyyy exaggerated. I mean, like, the most exaggerated thing in the history of ever!! Oh, man! A hyperbole totally ripped into this bar and destroyed everything!

Joke 4 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com 

This sentence contains exactly threeee erors.

The third error? The fact that there are only two errors. The fourth error? Running this gag. Read other jokes from comedy legends that are sure to have you laughing until you cry

Joke 5 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Knock, knock. Who’s there? To. To who? No, to whom. I always get this wrong, to (or is that “too” … “Two?”) Knock, knock. Who’s there? To. To who? No, to whom.

Joke 6 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com 

Nothing has scrambled more brains than the sight of numerals waiting to be added, subtracted, divided, multiplied, or fractioned. So if you can tell a digit-laden joke without stumbling, get ready for a phone call from Mensa! (Don't miss these hilarious math jokes.)

Q: How do mathematicians scold their children? A: "If I've told you n times, I've told you n+1 times ..."

N is a placeholder for a number. Adding one makes it one more than whatever n is. We could have used X, but this is a family magazine.

Joke 7 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com 

A mathematician wanders back home at 3 a.m. and proceeds to get an earful from his wife. "You're late!" she yells. "You said you'd be home by 11:45!" "Actually," the mathematician replies coolly, "I said I'd be home by a quarter of 12."

Divide 12 by 4, or a quarter. Now do you get it? (I didn't. Someone had to tell me to do that.) These short jokes are some that everyone can remember

Joke 8 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? He will stop at nothing to avoid them. The only time nothing is negative is under the Christmas tree. So when counting down, happily stop at nothing—or zero—to avoid the dreaded negative numbers. Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? He will stop at nothing to avoid them.

Joke 9 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A recent finding by statisticians shows the average human has one breast and one testicle. The world’s population is split sort of evenly between men and women, making the average human part male, part female, and a complete pain to shop for. A recent finding by statisticians shows the average human has one breast and one testicle.

Joke 10 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Unless their instrument is the triangle, musicians are looked upon as highly cultured. Leach off their reputation with these: Why did Beethoven get rid of his chickens? All they said was, “Bach, Bach, Bach ...” And his cows preferred Moo-zak. Why did Beethoven get rid of his chickens? All they said was, “Bach, Bach, Bach ...”

Joke 11 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com C, E-flat, and G walk into a bar. The bartender shows them the door and says, “Sorry, we don’t serve minors.” By themselves, the musical notes C, E-flat, and G are simply tones, neither major nor minor. But when played all at once, they form a C-minor chord. This had the gang in the orchestra pit howling. C, E-flat, and G walk into a bar. The bartender shows them the door and says, “Sorry, we don’t serve minors.”

Joke 12 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A sign at a music shop: “Gone Chopin. Bach in a minuet.” The Lizst of funny music puns is not long. In fact, anyone caught telling one often ends up in Haydn. A sign at a music shop: “Gone Chopin. Bach in a minuet.”

Joke 13 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Q: What was Beethoven’s favorite fruit? A: BA-NA-NA-NAAAAAA! Who knew that the opening strands of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony were an homage to his favorite fruit? Q: What was Beethoven’s favorite fruit? A: BA-NA-NA-NAAAAAA!

Joke 14 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com To me, a periodic table is what opens up whenever I walk into a fancy restaurant. But telling these science-y gags screams, “Behold! I am that person who did not blow up my chemistry class.” A photon is going through airport security. The TSA agent asks if he has any luggage. The photon says, “No, I’m traveling light.” Photons are particles representing an amount of light. This particular photon didn’t need a suitcase because it was going to a nudist convention. A photon is going through airport security. The TSA agent asks if he has any luggage. The photon says, “No, I’m traveling light.”

Joke 15 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What did the DNA say to the other DNA? “Do these genes make me look fat?” This works on many levels: as word play (genes vs. jeans) and because one’s genes can determine body shape (that, plus the 12 sundaes they’re in the midst of eating). What did the DNA say to the other DNA? “Do these genes make me look fat?”

Joke 16 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com The bartender says, “We don’t serve time travelers in here.” A time traveler walks into a bar. Wait, did our copy editor fall into some cosmic wormhole? No, we just told the middle of the joke first, followed by the beginning. The time traveler hasn’t arrived at the end yet. The bartender says, “We don’t serve time travelers in here.” A time traveler walks into a bar.

Joke 17 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Did you hear about the suicidal homeopath? He took 1/50th of the recommended dose. Homeopathy holds that a substance, which causes symptoms when taken in large doses, can be used in far smaller doses to treat those same symptoms. We’re trying this with our jokes column. We’re injecting our readers with small doses of eye-rolling. Did you hear about the suicidal homeopath? He took 1/50th of the recommended dose.

Joke 18 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Religion is fraught with roiling self-doubt and unwavering faith. Show you’re well aware of the issues by sharing these jests (and be sure to call them a jest, which sounds way smarter than a joke!)... A ship, sailing past a remote island, spots a man who has been stranded there for several years. The captain goes ashore to rescue the man and notices three huts. “What’s the first hut for?” he asks. “That’s my house,” says the castaway. “What’s the second hut for?” “That’s my church.” “And the third hut?” “Oh, that?” sniffs the castaway. “That’s the church I used to go to.” Even on an island of one, religion can be a tricky issue. A ship, sailing past a remote island, spots a man who has been stranded there for several years. The captain goes ashore to rescue the man and notices three huts. “What’s the first hut for?” he asks. “That’s my house,” says the castaway. “What’s the second hut for?” “That’s my church.” “And the third hut?” “Oh, that?” sniffs the castaway. “That’s the church I used to go to.”

Joke 19 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor? “Make me one with everything.” Being one with everything means experiencing a supernatural bond with the entire universe. A hot dog with everything means experiencing a supernatural bond with mustard and sauerkraut. What did the Buddhist say to the hot dog vendor? “Make me one with everything.”

Joke 20 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A man is talking to God. “God, how long is a million years?” God answers, “To me, it’s about a minute.” “God, how much is a million dollars?” “To me, it’s a penny.” “God, may I have a penny?” “Wait a minute.” Time is relative, especially to the entity that invented it. A man is talking to God. “God, how long is a million years?” God answers, “To me, it’s about a minute.” “God, how much is a million dollars?” “To me, it’s a penny.” “God, may I have a penny?” “Wait a minute.”

Joke 21 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Is it your hope to impress upon people that you’ve been around the globe a few times, even though a walk into the living room is too far? Trot out these worldly gags: If you jumped off the bridge in Paris, you’d be in Seine. You’d have to be nuts to jump into the Seine, which is the river that runs through Paris. If you jumped off the bridge in Paris, you’d be in Seine.

Joke 22 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Your mama is so classless, she could be a Marxist utopia. Marxists oppose class structures. That’s because when Marx was a little boy he hated school. Your mama is so classless, she could be a Marxist utopia.

Joke 23 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com A German walks into a bar and asks for a martini. The bartender asks, “Dry?” The German replies, “Nein, just one.” “Drei”—pronounced “dry”—is German for “three”. “Nein”—pronounced “nine”—is German for “No”. “Dieser Witz stinkt” is German for “This joke stinks.” A German walks into a bar and asks for a martini. The bartender asks, “Dry?” The German replies, “Nein, just one.”

Joke 24 Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com René Descartes walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Would you like a beer?” Descartes replies, “I think not,” and promptly disappears. The French philosopher’s most famous line is “I think, therefore I am.” His least famous line: “Is this seat taken?” René Descartes walks into a bar. The bartender says, “Would you like a beer?” Descartes replies, “I think not,” and promptly disappears.

