Better than nothing?

No matter how safe you think you are, these are home improvement projects you should never DIY.

Stairs + ladder + books + board = Sturdy

Real talk: You might have these other death traps waiting in your home.

Still trying to figure out how it got on

Don’t put the water on too strong



As long as you aren’t making a big mistake like that, you can ignore these phone charging myths.

Hold on tight

Solid ground is for wimps



Even if you aren’t into DIY projects, your home isn’t safe if it has these fire hazards.

If one is safe, two are safer, right?

Better hope he doesn’t need to scratch his nose

Sometimes, a new charger is worth the money



Find out why even charging your phone in bed is a safety risk.

Hanging by a (electric) thread



Instead of taking a huge chance, try one of these cheap projects that make your home look good as new.

Putting an emphasis on forklift