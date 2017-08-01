11 Unbelievable Construction Fails That Will Definitely Make You Nervous for No Reason
We beg you: Do not try these at home.
Better than nothing?
No matter how safe you think you are, these are home improvement projects you should never DIY.
Stairs + ladder + books + board = Sturdy
Looks good enough from OSHA
Real talk: You might have these other death traps waiting in your home.
Still trying to figure out how it got on
When tow trucks are too expensive and a new paint and other minor repairs aren’t from OSHA
Don’t put the water on too strong
Charge your phone, or stay hydrated. The choice is yours. from OSHA
As long as you aren’t making a big mistake like that, you can ignore these phone charging myths.
Hold on tight
…and that’s how I got my head stuck in wet cement. from OSHA
Solid ground is for wimps
Even if you aren’t into DIY projects, your home isn’t safe if it has these fire hazards.
If one is safe, two are safer, right?
Better hope he doesn’t need to scratch his nose
Sometimes, a new charger is worth the money
I’m sure that’s safe (spotted in a display at Authentiks at the mall) from OSHA
Find out why even charging your phone in bed is a safety risk.
Hanging by a (electric) thread
Is this legit? from OSHA
Instead of taking a huge chance, try one of these cheap projects that make your home look good as new.
Putting an emphasis on forklift
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.