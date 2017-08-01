11 Unbelievable Construction Fails That Will Definitely Make You Nervous for No Reason

We beg you: Do not try these at home.

By

Better than nothing?

"I’ll hold the ladder. No, the other one." from OSHA

Stairs + ladder + books + board = Sturdy

Looks good enough from OSHA

Still trying to figure out how it got on

When tow trucks are too expensive and a new paint and other minor repairs aren’t from OSHA

Don’t put the water on too strong

Charge your phone, or stay hydrated. The choice is yours. from OSHA


Hold on tight

…and that’s how I got my head stuck in wet cement. from OSHA

Solid ground is for wimps

No chance it will slip from OSHA


If one is safe, two are safer, right?

No scaffolding, No problem from OSHA

Better hope he doesn’t need to scratch his nose

Hold it… Hold it… There! from OSHA

Sometimes, a new charger is worth the money

I’m sure that’s safe (spotted in a display at Authentiks at the mall) from OSHA


Hanging by a (electric) thread

Is this legit? from OSHA


Putting an emphasis on forklift

How to properly use a forklift. from OSHA

