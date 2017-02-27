19 Math Jokes To Get Every Nerd Through Pi Day

By Brandon Specktor
View as Slideshow
Like my favorite middle-school teacher always said: The problem with math puns is that calculus jokes are derivative, trig jokes are too graphic, algebra jokes are formulaic, and arithmetic jokes are just basic.  (But I guess the occasional statistics joke is an outlier.) If you are cringing right now, you know how my entire 8th grade math class felt every day. However, it is important to know a few good, short jokes for every occasion—even if only the smarty pants in the room will get them. In honor of Pi Day (3/14), here are 19 additional math jokes guaranteed to multiply your enjoyment on this nerdiest of days.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 1. Why should you never talk to pi? Because he’ll just go on forever.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 2. Why do teenagers travel in groups of three? Because they can't even.

Content continues below ad

Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 3. Did you hear about the mathematician who’s afraid of negative numbers? He’ll stop at nothing to avoid them.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 4. What do you get when you take a bovine and divide its circumference by its diameter? A cow pi.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 5. A farmer counted 196 cows in the field. But when he rounded them up, he had 200.

Content continues below ad

Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 6. Did you hear about the statistician who drowned crossing a river? It was three feet deep on average.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 7. Why don’t calculus majors throw house parties? Because you should never drink and derive.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 8. What do you call a number that can’t keep still? A roamin’ numeral.

Content continues below ad

Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 9. Three statisticians go out hunting together. After a while they spot a solitary rabbit. The first statistician takes aim and overshoots. The second aims and undershoots. The third shouts out, "We got him!"
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 10. What did Al Gore play on his guitar? An Algorithm.
Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 11. Did you hear the one about the statistician? Probably.

Content continues below ad

Math-Jokes-To-Get-Every-Nerd-Through-Pi-DayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 12. How do mathematicians scold their children? “If I’ve told you n times, I’ve told you n+1 times…”
A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 13. Old mathematicians never die. They just lose some of their functions.
A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 14. Why did the chicken cross the Mobius Strip? To get to the same side.

Content continues below ad

A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 15. What happens when you put a root beer in a square glass? It just becomes beer.
A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 16. Why do mathematicians like parks? Because of all the natural logs.
A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 17. Infinitely many mathematicians walk into a bar. The first says, “I’ll have a beer.” The second says, “I’ll have half a beer.” The third says, “I’ll have a quarter of a beer.” Before anyone else can speak, the barman fills up exactly two glasses of beer and serves them. “Come on, now,” he says to the group, “You guys have got to learn your limits.”

Content continues below ad

A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 18. Parallel lines have so much in common. It’s too bad they’ll never meet.
A Professional Chef Reveals the Surprising (and Only) Way You Should Be Making French ToastTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock 19. Why should you never mention the number 288? It’s two gross.

Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.