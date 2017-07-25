This Twitter Account Revealed the “Correct Names” for Everyday Objects—and the Results Are Hilarious
You'll never look at these items the same way again.
Cheerios?
Bagel Seeds pic.twitter.com/xMw7j6KEha
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 11, 2017
Think you’re a cereal connoisseur? This quiz will test your cereal knowledge.
Phone cable?
Apple Juice pic.twitter.com/VLpAz8sZLX
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 17, 2017
You won’t want to miss these phone charging myths everyone still believes.
Bicycle?
Acoustic Motorcycle pic.twitter.com/vLzH6TUdUp
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 18, 2017
Milk?
Cereal Sauce pic.twitter.com/3vzJitTP4X
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 3, 2017
Learn what really happens when you give up dairy (cereal juice, cheese, and all).
Toothpaste?
Mouth Soap pic.twitter.com/Aywq94BICh
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 19, 2017
Don’t fall for these 8 mistakes basically everyone makes when brushing their teeth.
Rain?
Cloud Juice pic.twitter.com/2wCjEEtPRM
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 19, 2017
Find out if a trick knee can really predict the weather.
Snake?
Danger Noodle pic.twitter.com/y6gxxr70kF
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 18, 2017
These other snake photos will have you scared and awestruck at the same time.
Egg?
KFC Seed pic.twitter.com/AFGPGatveH
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 17, 2017
Don’t miss these egg cooking hacks to make the best ever pre-chickens at home.
Denim jacket?
Torso Jeans pic.twitter.com/NJRndceeER
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 15, 2017
Check out what other classic jackets you should own.
Armadillo?
Turtle Rabbits pic.twitter.com/usl3mYuaq8
— Correct Names (@CorrectNames) July 15, 2017
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.