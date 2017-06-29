There’s nothing cuter than a smiling baby—except a smiling baby taking pictures in costume with her dad. California-based dad Sholom Ber Solomon likes get dressed up with his daughter, Zoe Tegan Solomon. And they don’t just sit, smile, snap a photo, and call it a day. While the two pose, Solomon’s wife captures the photos to get hilarious posts for Solomon’s Instagram account, @sbsolly. In the hilarious results, Zoe is almost cute enough to eat.

When mum goes out to play… daddy gets take away 🍗👶🏼!!!#fingerlickinggoodparenting #babynomnom #bachelornation #kfc #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:57am PST

We’re willing to bet the nine-month-old will have the best costume on the block every Halloween. Seriously, the father-daughter duo couldn’t be cuter, whether being trouble-makers…

Partners in crime🚨👶🏼!! #graffitilife #Watchoutfordemfiveoh #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12am PST

License and registration please ma'am 🚓👮🏻‍♀️👶🏼!! #drivingwhiledelicious #fastandfurious7months #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on May 3, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

…or just having some good, clean fun.

Uh oh 😬💦!! #passthelaundrythen #airdrybaby #dadlife #instadad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 21, 2016 at 8:34am PST

Solomon says he’s been into taking funny pictures in costume for years, but was thrilled when he realized his baby was happy to join in. “She definitely makes all the pictures a lot cuter as without her I’m just a chubby guy who likes to take silly pictures,” he tells Daily Mail. “The ideas for what me and Zoe will do next is endless.” If these are just the beginning, we can’t wait to see what else he comes up with.

Gnome is where the heart is 🌳👶🏼!! #lifeofdad #dadlife A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Sure, these will make great #tbt photos when little Zoe is old enough for an Instagram account of her own, but they also mean quality family time while she grows up. (If your little kids are growing up too fast, try these great ways to spend quality time with teens.)”Zoe has always been a happy and smiley baby, especially when we are all having fun as a family,” he tells Huffington Post.

Be fruitful and multiply..they said 🌻👶🏼💦!! #marthastewartlife #blossomingbaby #instadad #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:48am PST

Raising Zoe has taught Solomon that parenthood has its challenges and can sometimes stink…

Meanwhile back at home…..#poopscience #allday #dumpathon #dadwork #thehonestcompany #dreft A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

…but at the end of the day, it’s the best adventure ever.

Natgeo wild on location 🦁🌿👶🏼!! #lookmufasa #zoetheexplorer #lifeofdad A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Hide and seek level 💯!!!!! #🙈&👳🏽#inittowinit #camolife #countvoncount #zoetegan A post shared by Sholom Ber Solomon (@sbsolly) on Nov 9, 2016 at 10:11am PST

