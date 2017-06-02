1. The perfect party playlist

honestly i love being the adult at a party with young kids bc then im not the only one requesting disney songs — ǝᴚɐʞ (@kare_889) May 21, 2017

2. Things that keep you up at night

I spend far too much of my life wondering what household object I'd have been turned into if I was in Beauty and the Beast. — dbh (@dannyboyharvey) January 14, 2016

3. The true relationship test

if you like disney movies im probably 35% inlove with you already — ABRATASAS (@jinjjarevil) May 24, 2017

4. #AdultProblems

If I was any character in a Disney movie I'd definitely be the angry sand lion thing in Aladdin that goes "WHO DISTURBS MY SLUMBER?" — Floral (@earthicrunchi) December 14, 2015

5. Eeyore would say so much more than words ever could

Disney emojis need to be a thing — Emily (@_emilygrace_x) May 30, 2017

6. Mantra to get through the day

You’re a Disney princess who is just currently in the sad part of her feature film. It’s going to be okay. — Speak Comedy (@SpeakComedy) May 30, 2017

7. Truly internalizing those messages

I hate cutting my hair, I hang out with 7 guys, I have a sleeping disorder and I have a thing for shoes and fishnets. I blame Disney. — Niki (@NikiWithIssues) October 21, 2011

8. Dare you to find a better road trip song

If you can't bop to Disney songs in the car, I can't f wit u — Mad Max (@maxfranklin19) May 30, 2017

9. Supermodels have nothing on Pocahontas

Watching so many Disney movies as a young girl gave me very unrealistic expectations about how majestically my hair should blow in the wind. — Theresa C. (@theresa_lauren) November 1, 2014

10. Who needs pain meds?

101 Dalmations is the "81 mg of aspirin" of movies. — Scottzilla667 (@Scottzilla667) May 30, 2017

11. We feel a Pinterest board coming on

Wife: Did you hear Disney released a line of princess wedding dresses? Me: *gives up all hope of saving for retirement* — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) October 11, 2016

12. Friends who Brave together stay together

It's all about who you wanna watch Disney movies with on a Saturday night. — Ben Crowder (@Ben_Crowder1) May 28, 2017

13. Psh, you only know the chorus to Disney songs?

i miss those fancy choirs that sang the intros to the classic disney movies but boy did (does) trying to sing along wreck my fucking throat — jelli ✨ (@dannyatlases) May 21, 2017

14. Disney’s unsung hero

No matter what Which Disney Princess quiz I take I always get Roz. pic.twitter.com/Fe238TRKM9 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 22, 2015

15. Can’t stay sad singing “I’ll Make a Man Out of You”

Dealing with Stress 101: Play Disney Songs pic.twitter.com/Rv8TZn99f6 — Monte 😎 (@OracleMage) May 30, 2017

16. No going back

I made a dumb joke involving a Disney song and now I've fallen down the Disney princess songs rabbit hole — Jocelyn Aleksa 🌻 (@jocelynaleksa) May 21, 2017

17. Case in point: “A Whole New World”

i need a boyfriend bc it's difficult singing both parts in disney songs — Hals (@halliemakk) May 21, 2017

18. High expectations

I don't care about Disney lying about my Prince Charming. I'm more pissed about forest creatures and their unwillingness to clean my house. — Carbosly (@Carbosly) March 20, 2012

19. It’s not obsession, it’s ~passion~

At what age does a little girl’s obsession with princesses typically end? I’ll flee the country if I ever have to buy her Cinderella tampons — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 4, 2014

