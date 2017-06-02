19 Tweets Only True Disney Fans Will Appreciate
You're not the only one who rocks out to "The Lion King" songs.
1. The perfect party playlist
honestly i love being the adult at a party with young kids bc then im not the only one requesting disney songs
— ǝᴚɐʞ (@kare_889) May 21, 2017
2. Things that keep you up at night
I spend far too much of my life wondering what household object I'd have been turned into if I was in Beauty and the Beast.
— dbh (@dannyboyharvey) January 14, 2016
3. The true relationship test
if you like disney movies im probably 35% inlove with you already
— ABRATASAS (@jinjjarevil) May 24, 2017
4. #AdultProblems
If I was any character in a Disney movie I'd definitely be the angry sand lion thing in Aladdin that goes "WHO DISTURBS MY SLUMBER?"
— Floral (@earthicrunchi) December 14, 2015
5. Eeyore would say so much more than words ever could
Disney emojis need to be a thing
— Emily (@_emilygrace_x) May 30, 2017
6. Mantra to get through the day
You’re a Disney princess who is just currently in the sad part of her feature film. It’s going to be okay.
— Speak Comedy (@SpeakComedy) May 30, 2017
7. Truly internalizing those messages
I hate cutting my hair, I hang out with 7 guys, I have a sleeping disorder and I have a thing for shoes and fishnets. I blame Disney.
— Niki (@NikiWithIssues) October 21, 2011
8. Dare you to find a better road trip song
If you can't bop to Disney songs in the car, I can't f wit u
— Mad Max (@maxfranklin19) May 30, 2017
9. Supermodels have nothing on Pocahontas
Watching so many Disney movies as a young girl gave me very unrealistic expectations about how majestically my hair should blow in the wind.
— Theresa C. (@theresa_lauren) November 1, 2014
10. Who needs pain meds?
101 Dalmations is the "81 mg of aspirin" of movies.
— Scottzilla667 (@Scottzilla667) May 30, 2017
11. We feel a Pinterest board coming on
Wife: Did you hear Disney released a line of princess wedding dresses?
Me: *gives up all hope of saving for retirement*
— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) October 11, 2016
12. Friends who Brave together stay together
It's all about who you wanna watch Disney movies with on a Saturday night.
— Ben Crowder (@Ben_Crowder1) May 28, 2017
13. Psh, you only know the chorus to Disney songs?
i miss those fancy choirs that sang the intros to the classic disney movies but boy did (does) trying to sing along wreck my fucking throat
— jelli ✨ (@dannyatlases) May 21, 2017
14. Disney’s unsung hero
No matter what Which Disney Princess quiz I take I always get Roz. pic.twitter.com/Fe238TRKM9
— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 22, 2015
15. Can’t stay sad singing “I’ll Make a Man Out of You”
Dealing with Stress 101: Play Disney Songs pic.twitter.com/Rv8TZn99f6
— Monte 😎 (@OracleMage) May 30, 2017
16. No going back
I made a dumb joke involving a Disney song and now I've fallen down the Disney princess songs rabbit hole
— Jocelyn Aleksa 🌻 (@jocelynaleksa) May 21, 2017
17. Case in point: “A Whole New World”
i need a boyfriend bc it's difficult singing both parts in disney songs
— Hals (@halliemakk) May 21, 2017
18. High expectations
I don't care about Disney lying about my Prince Charming. I'm more pissed about forest creatures and their unwillingness to clean my house.
— Carbosly (@Carbosly) March 20, 2012
19. It’s not obsession, it’s ~passion~
At what age does a little girl’s obsession with princesses typically end? I’ll flee the country if I ever have to buy her Cinderella tampons
— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 4, 2014
