El Arroyo in Austin, Texas, has everything you’d want in a Mexican restaurant: tacos, guacamole, and margaritas. But the food isn’t the only thing that draws visitors. The sign outside the restaurant has its own following on Instagram.

The sign has been around since the restaurant opened in 1975 and has become an icon in the city. Visitors can submit their own slogans for it at [email protected], and, boy, have they come up with some jokes we only wish we’d thought of ourselves. From quirky one-liners to too-true-to-life sayings, the phrases are always on point. Here are some of the ones worth memorizing—you’re guaranteed to get some laughs at your next happy hour.

