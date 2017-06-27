This Restaurant’s Sign Is So Hilarious, People Go There Just to Read It

This Texas restaurant's outdoor sign is as funny as you wish you were.

By

El Arroyo in Austin, Texas, has everything you’d want in a Mexican restaurant: tacos, guacamole, and margaritas. But the food isn’t the only thing that draws visitors. The sign outside the restaurant has its own following on Instagram.

The sign has been around since the restaurant opened in 1975 and has become an icon in the city. Visitors can submit their own slogans for it at [email protected], and, boy, have they come up with some jokes we only wish we’d thought of ourselves. From quirky one-liners to too-true-to-life sayings, the phrases are always on point. Here are some of the ones worth memorizing—you’re guaranteed to get some laughs at your next happy hour.

Use code anytime after 3am and we'll throw in 25% off your grades! #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

I'm a pretty big deal #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

Here's an apple from the bottom of my heart 🍎#ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

#ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

#ElArroyoAtx #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

#ElArroyoAtx #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

#ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

#ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

#ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

Rolling on to the next plate 🙃 #ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign

A post shared by El Arroyo (@elarroyo_atx) on

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.