"Hey boss, I'm really sorry but I can't come into work today. No, no, I'm fine—It's just that [deep sigh] my llama keeps barfing." Ah, yes. The old sick llama defense. So goes one of the great calling-into-work-sick excuses of all time, shared with careerbuilder.com by an actual employee who works for an actual company somewhere in America. This masterfully weird alibi comes from the latest of CareerBuilder's annual sick day surveys, which invited more than 5,000 hiring managers and employees to reveal the most bizarre excuses they've heard (or used) to skive off of work. Trust us—it gets way weirder than llamas. Here, for your amusement and inspiration, are the most ridiculous excuses people have used to get out of work, compiled from five years of actual employee testimonials.

1. Tummy troubles Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee called in sick because he ate cat food instead of tuna and was deathly ill. (Still not as bad as the An employee called in sick because he ate cat food instead of tuna and was deathly ill. (Still not as bad as the dumbest job applicants of all time .)

2. Stuck on you Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee got stuck in the blood pressure machine at the grocery store and couldn't get out. An employee got stuck in the blood pressure machine at the grocery store and couldn't get out.

3. Dumpster diving Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee's wife found out he was cheating, and he had to spend the day retrieving his belongings from the dumpster. An employee's wife found out he was cheating, and he had to spend the day retrieving his belongings from the dumpster.

4. #Priorities Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee broke his arm reaching to grab a falling sandwich. An employee broke his arm reaching to grab a falling sandwich.

5. What's your poison? Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee claimed his grandmother poisoned him with ham. An employee claimed his grandmother poisoned him with ham.

6. Blowing the coop Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee couldn’t come to work because she accidentally got on a plane. An employee couldn’t come to work because she accidentally got on a plane.

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had a “lucky night” and didn’t know where he was in the morning. 7. Walk of shameAn employee had a “lucky night” and didn’t know where he was in the morning.

8. Family ties Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had to attend the funeral of his wife’s cousin’s pet, because he was an uncle and pallbearer. An employee had to attend the funeral of his wife’s cousin’s pet, because he was an uncle and pallbearer.

9. No way out Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said that someone glued her doors and windows shut so she couldn’t leave the house to come to work. An employee said that someone glued her doors and windows shut so she couldn’t leave the house to come to work.

10. Dental drama Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee’s false teeth flew out the window while driving down the highway. An employee’s false teeth flew out the window while driving down the highway.

11. Something in the air Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee claimed the ozone in the air flattened his tires. (It would take An employee claimed the ozone in the air flattened his tires. (It would take the world's dumbest boss to fall for that.)

12. Lucky strike Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was bowling the game of his life and couldn’t make it to work. An employee was bowling the game of his life and couldn’t make it to work.

13. Show me the money Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had been at the casino all weekend and still had money left to play with on Monday morning. An employee had been at the casino all weekend and still had money left to play with on Monday morning.

14. Bad hair day Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said bats got in her hair. An employee said bats got in her hair.

15. Mighty ducks Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said she was bitten by a duck. An employee said she was bitten by a duck.

16. Buggin' out Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was experiencing traumatic stress from a large spider found in her home, and had to stay home to deal with it. An employee was experiencing traumatic stress from a large spider found in her home, and had to stay home to deal with it.

17. Microwave mistakes Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee caught their uniform on fire by putting it in the microwave to dry. An employee caught their uniform on fire by putting it in the microwave to dry.

18. Oh happy day Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee woke up in a good mood and didn't want to ruin it. An employee woke up in a good mood and didn't want to ruin it.

19. Mint emergency Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee’s child stuck a mint up his nose and had to go to the ER to remove it. (In this employee's defense, this is a pretty believable excuse.) An employee’s child stuck a mint up his nose and had to go to the ER to remove it. (In this employee's defense, this is a pretty believable excuse.)

20. Law and order Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee’s dead grandmother was being exhumed for a police investigation. An employee’s dead grandmother was being exhumed for a police investigation.

21. Unhappy ending Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was feeling too upset after watching “The Hunger Games.” (Maybe she should have seen these An employee was feeling too upset after watching “The Hunger Games.” (Maybe she should have seen these movies with the best happy endings instead ?)

22. Money woes Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had a headache after going to too many garage sales. An employee had a headache after going to too many garage sales.

23. Duty calls Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had to mow the lawn to avoid a lawsuit from the Homeowners' Association. An employee had to mow the lawn to avoid a lawsuit from the Homeowners' Association.

24. Holy cow Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said a cow broke into her house and she had to wait for the insurance man. An employee said a cow broke into her house and she had to wait for the insurance man.

25. What job? Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee forgot he had been hired for the job. An employee forgot he had been hired for the job.

26. Fashion emergency Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee couldn’t decide what to wear. (Can't figure out what to wear either? An employee couldn’t decide what to wear. (Can't figure out what to wear either? These style tricks will earn you a promotion .)

27. Puppy problems Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee got a cold from a puppy. An employee got a cold from a puppy.

28. Leave it to beaver Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee hurt his back chasing a beaver. An employee hurt his back chasing a beaver.

29. Room raiders Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was blocked in by police raiding her home. (These have got to be An employee was blocked in by police raiding her home. (These have got to be the dumbest laws in every state .)

30. Cooking fail Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said the meal he cooked for a department potluck didn't turn out well. An employee said the meal he cooked for a department potluck didn't turn out well.

31. Dinner dilemma Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had just put a casserole in the oven. An employee had just put a casserole in the oven.

32. Let them eat cake Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee ate too much birthday cake. An employee ate too much birthday cake.

33. Healing powers Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had a gall stone they wanted to heal holistically. An employee had a gall stone they wanted to heal holistically.

34. Happier hour Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee called in sick from a bar at 5:00 p.m. the night before.

