The 34 Most Ridiculous Excuses People Actually Used to Get Out of Work
"Grandma tried to poison me. Again."
1. Tummy troublesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee called in sick because he ate cat food instead of tuna and was deathly ill. (Still not as bad as the dumbest job applicants of all time.)
2. Stuck on youTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee got stuck in the blood pressure machine at the grocery store and couldn't get out.
3. Dumpster divingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee's wife found out he was cheating, and he had to spend the day retrieving his belongings from the dumpster.
4. #PrioritiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee broke his arm reaching to grab a falling sandwich.
5. What's your poison?Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee claimed his grandmother poisoned him with ham.
6. Blowing the coopTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee couldn’t come to work because she accidentally got on a plane.
8. Family tiesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had to attend the funeral of his wife’s cousin’s pet, because he was an uncle and pallbearer.
9. No way outTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said that someone glued her doors and windows shut so she couldn’t leave the house to come to work.
10. Dental dramaTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee’s false teeth flew out the window while driving down the highway.
11. Something in the airTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee claimed the ozone in the air flattened his tires. (It would take the world's dumbest boss to fall for that.)
12. Lucky strikeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was bowling the game of his life and couldn’t make it to work.
13. Show me the moneyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had been at the casino all weekend and still had money left to play with on Monday morning.
14. Bad hair dayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said bats got in her hair.
15. Mighty ducksTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said she was bitten by a duck.
16. Buggin' outTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was experiencing traumatic stress from a large spider found in her home, and had to stay home to deal with it.
17. Microwave mistakesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee caught their uniform on fire by putting it in the microwave to dry.
18. Oh happy dayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee woke up in a good mood and didn't want to ruin it.
19. Mint emergencyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee’s child stuck a mint up his nose and had to go to the ER to remove it. (In this employee's defense, this is a pretty believable excuse.)
20. Law and orderTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee’s dead grandmother was being exhumed for a police investigation.
21. Unhappy endingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was feeling too upset after watching “The Hunger Games.” (Maybe she should have seen these movies with the best happy endings instead?)
22. Money woesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had a headache after going to too many garage sales.
23. Duty callsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had to mow the lawn to avoid a lawsuit from the Homeowners' Association.
24. Holy cowTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said a cow broke into her house and she had to wait for the insurance man.
25. What job?Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee forgot he had been hired for the job.
26. Fashion emergencyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee couldn’t decide what to wear. (Can't figure out what to wear either? These style tricks will earn you a promotion.)
27. Puppy problemsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee got a cold from a puppy.
28. Leave it to beaverTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee hurt his back chasing a beaver.
29. Room raidersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee was blocked in by police raiding her home. (These have got to be the dumbest laws in every state.)
30. Cooking failTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee said the meal he cooked for a department potluck didn't turn out well.
31. Dinner dilemmaTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had just put a casserole in the oven.
32. Let them eat cakeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee ate too much birthday cake.
33. Healing powersTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee had a gall stone they wanted to heal holistically.
34. Happier hourTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com An employee called in sick from a bar at 5:00 p.m. the night before.
