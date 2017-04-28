We Dare You Not to Smile at These 25 Adorably Funny Baby Pictures
Consider your day made!
Pizza party!We know you’ll be laughing and smiling after looking through these baby pictures. Parents captured their little kiddos at the funniest moments and posted them on Instagram with the hashtag, #funnybaby. Babies aren’t afraid to show their true feelings, and whether it’s reacting to a new food, protesting bath time, trying to get out of the outfit you just put them in, or just responding to what you say, they’ll show it on their face. These photos are proof that you should always have your camera ready when raising kids because you never know when they are going to bust out a funny face.
Baby tunes
What did you just ask me to eat?!
I don't like bath time
Baby giggles
No more tickling!
Do I look like a cute duck now?
Peace
Can I have my lunch now, please?
Multitasking
Fist bump
Big blue eyes
Sleepy baby
I have a plan
Fishy lips
He proposed!
I don't know about that, Mom
Wind in my hair
You got me this dressed up just to sleep through church?!
I'm tired of the baby talk, Mom
Food!
Walk time
This glass is yummy
This water is a little chilly
Too sour!
